From June 8 to June 11, 12 athletes represented NC State in the 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships, including sophomore Katelyn Tuohy, who won the national title in the 5000m race. Here is the daily breakdown of how the Wolfpack performed.
Day One
Junior Joshua Brockman and senior Cameron Murray competed in the semifinals of the men’s 110m hurdles. Brockman ran a 13.61, good for ninth place and his second-fastest time of the season, earning him Second Team All-American honors with the performance. Murray clocked in at 13.85, capturing 21st place and earning him Honorable Mention All-American honors.
Day Two
For the women, the second day had the 1500m semi finals and the 10000m final, with redshirt senior Nevada Mareno and graduate student Anna Vess competing in the former. Mareno ran a 4:26.52 in the race, finishing 23rd and receiving an Honorable Mention All-American. Vess received the same honors after completing the race in 24th with her 4:34.08 time.
Graduate student Allie Hays finished fifth in the 10000m with a 33:16.16 mark. She received First Team All-American honors, and her fifth-place finish was the highest placement in the event for the Pack in 19 years. Sophomore Gionna Quarzo finished 16th with a 33:46.78 time, receiving Second Team All-American honors.
Day Three
Five Pack athletes participated in the women’s 5000m competition. Placing first with a 15:18.39 time was Tuohy, cementing her status as the 2022 National Champion. This was a vast improvement from her preliminary round time of 15:27.14 but did not beat her personal best of 15.14.61.
Sophomore Marlee Starliper and junior Samantha Bush also finished in the top 10, with senior Hannah Steelman close behind in 11th. Starliper finished with a time of 15:36.51, while Bush and Steelman finished within a second of each other, posting times of 15:42.61 and 15:43.45, respectively. Rounding off the scoring for NC State was senior Savannah Shaw, who placed 20th with a 16:02.32 time stamp.
Junior Timara Chapman did not finish in the women’s heptathlon, but participated in five of the seven events. She placed 19th in the 100m hurdles, 17th in the high jump, 10th in shot put, 9th in the 200m race and 19th in the long jump.
As a team, the NC State women placed 17th with a score of 14 taken from Tuohy’s gold finish and Hays’ top five finish.