The NC State women’s soccer team scraped past VCU thanks to a late go-ahead goal from senior forward Jameese Joseph that gifted the Pack a 2-1 win over the Rams on Sunday, August 21.
Now 2-0 on the season, the Wolfpack struggled for much of the game in spite of the final score. With VCU controlling possession and dictating the flow for the majority of the match, NC State still pulled out the win with two vital goals each scored in the waning moments of their respective halves.
The latter of those goals, scored by Joseph in the 87th minute, was game-saving to say the least. As she took a threaded through ball from senior forward Alexis Strickland in the attacking third, Joseph was able to burn through VCU’s defense and found the bottom right corner of the net for her heroic goal, giving the Pack a 2-1 lead and the star striker’s first goal of the season.
GOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! Alexis Strickland makes a beautiful turn at midfield and threads it through to Jameese Joseph who finishes with her right foot! It's 2-1 Wolfpack with less than four minutes to go!
The great passing and teamwork displayed on the goal was more of the exception rather than the rule against the Rams, however, as VCU was able to control most of the game. But like on Joseph’s goal, NC State simply capitalized on its opportunities more than its opponent.
“We lost a lot of second balls, lost a lot in the midfield,” said head coach Tim Santoro. “But Alexis got a good turn and just played the simple ball. Jameese hit a great first touch, and that’s hard for them to stop.”
The Wolfpack scored its first goal in a similar fashion to its second. At the end of the first half, sophomore defender Fernanda Soto sent a cross to sophomore midfielder Annika Wohner, who scored a sliding shot attempt past the keeper for her first goal of the year. The two sophomores sent NC State to the locker room on a high note after an otherwise unproductive first half.
After more back-and-forth play in the second half, VCU was able to strike with just over 10 minutes left in the match. The equalizer was also the first goal let through by NC State’s defense this season. Junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta otherwise had a great game with three very important saves while the rest of the Pack’s defense battled VCU’s constant pressure.
With a 1-1 draw becoming increasingly more likely with each passing minute, Strickland and Joseph broke through the offensive rut to squeak out the win.
With rain pouring down for a majority of the match, it seemed to be a slow day at the office for NC State, with some passing miscommunications, turnovers and a lack of final passes into the box limiting the Pack’s offensive production. But with the squad still finding a way to win, the team was focused on the victory and is eager to continue its 2022 campaign.
“The rain probably altered how we were playing a little,” Joseph said. “Obviously it was a little wet, but we got the win, which is good. All we need to do is focus on the next game.”
Santoro agreed with Joseph, but thinks there is still room for improvement in order to turn out solid performances multiple times a week.
“We found a way to win; we try to find that positive,” Santoro said. “But also we have to do that Thursday and Sunday next week… We just have to make sure we’re a little better in that second game.”
Those two matches, against Campbell on Thursday, Aug. 25, and against Georgetown on Sunday, Aug. 28, will continue to reveal how consistent NC State’s performances can be on a weekly basis.