Perhaps the biggest story for the NC State football team thus far this season has been the loss of redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson for the season due to injury. Arguably the team’s best player, Wilson led the ACC in total tackles in 2020 and entered the 2021 season as one of the best linebackers in the country.
However, a season-ending injury suffered early in a 24-10 week two loss to Mississippi State gave a big blow to the NC State defense, leaving the question of who is to fill such big shoes.
The answer is sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott, who, prior to this season, had seen action in seven games, with his only start being in last season’s 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. In fact, Scott was also filling in for an injured Wilson in the Gator Bowl, so he is not unfamiliar with stepping up when called upon.
“We prepare every day,” Scott said. “We all prepare like we are starters. It’s just a next man up type thing.”
Prior to this season, Scott had tallied a total of 20 tackles and had an interception in last season’s 31-20 victory over Duke. While Wilson’s injury is very unfortunate, it does give Scott an opportunity to showcase his skills.
“I feel like I’m balanced,” Scott said. “I know the game, just because I’ve been here three years… I do really well setting edges. I like to run the field.”
Scott has talked to Wilson since his injury, and Wilson has given Scott plenty of encouragement. In fact, despite his injury, Wilson stayed on the sideline during the Mississippi State game to help Scott and give him advice.
“[Wilson] just told me literally that I’m prepared for this, to just go ball out pretty much,” Scott said. “He’s a straightforward guy. He’ll tell you if you mess up on something.”
Scott has been thrown into the fire during his time at NC State. He had to step up numerous times during the Pack’s injury-riddled 2019 season, he had to step up and fill in for Wilson in last season’s Gator Bowl and he has had to step up this season in the wake of the most devastating injury news that the team could have suffered.
“Just being able to be in a big game and not stumble, not flinch,” Scott said. “That’s what we talk about a lot, just not flinching whenever you get in. I feel like just being in a big game, especially early, it just helps you prepare for the other big games and just not having any drop off.”
He and the rest of the defense will receive their stiffest challenge yet this weekend when the Pack hosts No. 9 Clemson in what is perhaps the biggest game of the year for NC State. While Clemson has not looked great at times on offense this season, it’s still Clemson. The Tigers are very talented at every position, and it will be up to Scott and the rest of the linebackers to make plays when needed.
Scott has performed on numerous occasions, and he’ll have to do it again in one of NC State’s biggest games of the last 10 years. While Scott has big shoes to fill individually, it is up to every player on the defense to fill the void left behind by Wilson.
“We’re gonna all take the same mentality of this next man’s opportunity, and I know Jaylon Scott will do everything he can,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “That’s kind of what you have to do. It’s part of not just football, it’s part of life. We all lose things that we expect to have on a day-to-day basis, and now how you step up around them, you do it as a family. That’s what we have to do as a team.”