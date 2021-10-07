With the final seconds of double overtime slowly ticking away, sophomore forward Jameese Joseph picked up the ball and made a mad dash down the sideline. Joseph cut in at the edge of the box and with all the poise in the world slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give the NC State women’s soccer team its first ACC win of the season, beating the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils 2-1 on the road.
What. A. GOAL. pic.twitter.com/ShXZzdMZv8— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 8, 2021
The Blue Devils (8-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) were the seventh ranked team the Wolfpack (5-6-2, 1-4-0 ACC) has faced this season and heading into Thursday night, the Pack had lost five of those games by just one goal.
The win also snapped a five-match losing streak for the Wolfpack, who also lost four straight one-goal games to start conference play.
.@PackWSOCoach’s thoughts from tonight’s clutch win over #4 Duke. pic.twitter.com/VUrs8OkkVd— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 8, 2021
After a scoreless first half, the Blue Devils quickly grabbed an opener early in the second half through Tess Boade and the Pack looked like it was headed for another narrow loss to a ranked team as Duke outshot it 7-1 in the first half.
Freshman midfielder Annika Wohner pulled the Wolfpack level just five minutes later, redirecting a cross from freshman midfielder Emika Kawagishi into the back of the net.
Goal number 4⃣ of the year for the freshman 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9wEspKwTch— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 7, 2021
The Blue Devils continued to fire off shots, outshooting NC State 21-6 over the course of the match, but only four of those shots were on goal.
Freshman keeper Maria Echezarreta recorded three saves in the win, including some very crucial ones late in the game.
The Pack will continue its two-game road swing on Sunday, Oct. 10, heading to Kentucky to take on Louisville. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.