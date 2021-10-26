The NC State women’s tennis team traveled to Winston-Salem, North Carolina this past weekend to participate in the ITA Carolina Regional.
The four-day event saw plenty of action in doubles and singles matches and is the predecessor to the 2021 ITA National Fall Championship, the biggest fall competition for the Wolfpack. Everyone’s performance this past weekend determines who represents the Pack in San Diego, California on Nov. 4-7.
Graduate No. 111 Jaeda Daniel won four of her singles matches, advancing her to the final of the A1 bracket. She lost the championship match to Cameron Morra of UNC in three close sets. All three sets were tight against the No. 32 ranked player, with Daniel even winning the first set but losing the final two.
Senior Sara Nayar and sophomore Amelia Rajecki also represented the Pack in the singles A1 bracket. Rajecki defeated her first opponent in a narrow two sets, but lost two straight in the next round.
Sophomore No. 49 Sophie Abrams won two straight matches in the A2 bracket, but could not capitalize in the quarterfinal round. She faced No. 25 Kelly Chen from Duke, and took her to three sets, barely missing the first set 7-6 (2). She won the next set easily 6-1, but lost the last set just as easily with a score of 6-1.
Sophomore No. 48 Abigail Rencheli won one match in the same bracket but lost to Wake Forest’s Casie Wooten in three sets.
In the Singles B1 bracket, freshman Julia Abrams easily beat her opponent 6-2 and 6-0, but fell to her Coastal Carolina opponent in the next round, keeping the first set to a close 7-5 but losing the next set 6-1.
Sophie Abrams and Julia Abrams competed in the Doubles A1 bracket, beating a Duke pair but needing 5 extra points to do so. The Wolfpack pair fell in the next round, losing 8-4.
Daniel and Rencheli paired up in the same bracket and won two matches, beating Chapel Hill and Coastal Carolina opponents, with scores of 8-7 (5) and 8-1 respectively. The pair fell to a tough Duke pair, narrowly losing 8-6.
In the Doubles A2 bracket, Rajecki and Nayar beat opponents from opposite sides of the Carolinas to advance to the third round. Taking down Western and Coastal Carolina, the duo could not take down Duke opponents, losing 8-4.
After a weekend full of local colleges, the Pack will await results for who will travel across the country to California to compete in the national championships. With Daniel’s stellar performance in singles, she will most likely represent the Pack in more singles action.