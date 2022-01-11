Brisma

Freshman forward Ivy Brisma attempts to go around the Presbyterian defense during the game on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at the Dail Soccer Stadium. The Wolfpack beat Presbyterian 2-0.

 Sarah Cochran

Senior forward Ivy Brisma was selected by CF Montréal in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

In four seasons with the NC State men’s soccer team, Brisma played in 69 games, 52 of which were starts, scoring five goals and assisting 11 more. Playing primarily on the wing, Brisma’s speed and dribbling ability allowed him to be an effective creator. 

Once in dangerous areas, Brisma has the ability to find the open man in the box, as seen on this goal from senior defender Pepe Garcia.

Montreal finished 10th in the Eastern Conference standings in 2021, failing to make the playoffs. The club was clearly interested in adding attacking talent at the draft, selecting Jojea Kwizera, a forward out of Utah State, in the first round.

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Leon Krapf and graduate midfielder Brad Sweeney were both eligible for the draft as well but were not selected.

Tags

Sports Editor

I'm Nicholas Schnittker, one of the two assistant sports editors for Technician. I'm in the class of 2022 and am currently majoring in communication and minoring in journalism. I have been at Technician since August 2018 and an editor since May 2019.