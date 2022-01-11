Senior forward Ivy Brisma was selected by CF Montréal in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Bienvenue Ivy! Le Club sélectionne Ivy Brisma de @PackMensSoccer au 11e rang de la troisième ronde du #SuperDraft de la @MLS.The Club selects Ivy Brisma from NC State with the 11th pick in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/3wVQAd1R19— CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) January 11, 2022
In four seasons with the NC State men’s soccer team, Brisma played in 69 games, 52 of which were starts, scoring five goals and assisting 11 more. Playing primarily on the wing, Brisma’s speed and dribbling ability allowed him to be an effective creator.
Once in dangerous areas, Brisma has the ability to find the open man in the box, as seen on this goal from senior defender Pepe Garcia.
Exactly the start we wanted.Machado ➡️ Brisma ➡️ Garcia @PackMensSoccer leads 1-0 early! Watch live on @accnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ktOYM77zmN— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 6, 2019
Montreal finished 10th in the Eastern Conference standings in 2021, failing to make the playoffs. The club was clearly interested in adding attacking talent at the draft, selecting Jojea Kwizera, a forward out of Utah State, in the first round.
Redshirt senior goalkeeper Leon Krapf and graduate midfielder Brad Sweeney were both eligible for the draft as well but were not selected.