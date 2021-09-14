Isabel Amezcua Women's Golf Contributed
Travelling to Hannahan, South Carolina for its season-opening tournament, the NC State women’s golf team finished 14th of 17 teams in this week’s Cougar Classic with a final score of 17-over par.

It was a historic two days for sophomore Isabel Amezcua who shot a then career-low 72 in the second round of action, and only continued to lower that mark by firing a 69 to close out the tournament and place her tied for 19th overall. This was her first career top-20 finish. 

Junior Inja Fric also led the Pack going 72-74 on Monday and completing her final round just above par at 74 to close out the competition. 

Freshman Lauren Olivares Leon and senior Lea Klimentova each shot 5-over par to begin the tournament but both recovered in round two. Olivares Leon shot par and Klimentova shot 1-over, while junior Natalie Armbruester went 78-73 on day one. All three closed out round three shooting 2-over par at 74. 

NC State finished the classic 17-over par but the team was able to recover from a high first round to end round three just 3-over par to put them in front of the University of Tennessee.

The University of Arkansas came out with the win, largely thanks to a record-breaking performance from Brooke Matthews.  

Next up the Pack will travel to Browns Summit, North Carolina later this month starting Sept. 26 to compete in the Bryan National Intercollegiate tournament.

