In an epic clash of the top-two ranked college tennis teams, the No. 2 Wolfpack women’s tennis team narrowly lost to the No. 1 UNC Tar Heels 4-3.
With five courts finishing in third-set grudge matches, the cross-town rivals battled until the very end, but it was the Tar Heels (21-0, 10-0 ACC) came out on top. This is just the third loss on the season for the Wolfpack (19-3, 7-2 ACC), two of which have come in straight matches against Duke on Friday, April 1, and now UNC.
“We could have folded after the match against Duke on Friday; I think it’s clear we didn’t,” said head coach Simon Earnshaw. “I think we started out well. A little bit like the Duke match though, we weren’t able to get enough first sets. We were fighting from a position to come back.”
While the Pack started the match off strong by winning the doubles point, NC State and UNC traded singles wins all match long. When tied at 3-3, the Heels were able to take court two from sophomore Abigail Rencheli, who battled through an incredible match but came up just short.
In doubles, freshman Priska Nugroho and sophomore Sophie Abrams made quick work in their match, winning 6-1. The other two matches were more competitive, but graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller beat the No. 1 duo in the country 6-3 to clinch the doubles point and put the Pack up 1-0 to start the match.
To start the singles round, the Tar Heels were quickly able to strike back. Miller lost her singles match on court four to her UNC opponent, evening out the score at 1-1. Every other match was extremely competitive, all of which ended in dramatic three set finishes.
After a long break in scoring, the Heels took another singles court to go up 2-1, beating out sophomore Amelia Rajecki in three sets on court five. However, the Wolfpack was quickly able to even the score as Abrams won the final two sets after dropping her first and secured the first Pack singles win 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
At 2-2, another Wolfpack singles win was in order. Nugroho took court three in an amazing match as she put the Pack into clinch position with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win. The Tar Heels were not far behind, however, as UNC took court one from No. 14 Jaeda Daniel in an intense battle between the nationally ranked No. 14 singles player and the No. 12 that represented UNC.
With the match on the line, the Tar Heels finished it off with one more three-set singles victory against Rencheli in yet another intense match.
Both of the Pack’s losses this weekend were tough and hard-fought. However, Earnshaw believes his team is improving.
“From a tennis standpoint, I think it’s clear we’re improving,” Earnshaw said. “As far as hitting the ball and the nuts and bolts of everything and the skills, we’re right there. We’ve just got to do a better job maturing and growing from this, being a bit more experienced and understanding how to manage our emotions.”
While these losses were tough, there is still a lot of tennis left to be played this season.
“I think we’re gonna be fine,” Earnshaw said. “If these matches occur at the end of the season, you end up thinking about them for a long time. The good thing is, from the Duke match to this match, you just can’t; you’ve got to move on to the next. We’ll move on and we’ll realize we’re close, but we’ve got a gulf still to get there. We can’t rely on luck; we’ve got to roll our sleeves up and keep working.”
Next up, the Pack travels for a road trip against Virginia Tech on Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and against Virginia on Sunday, April 10 at 1 p.m.