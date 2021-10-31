The NC State women’s golf team took home 10th place of 16 teams at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina. The tournament marked the final event of the fall season for the Wolfpack.
Leading the way for the Pack was junior Inja Fric, who finished in a tie for fourth place with a score of 3-under par. This was a career best finish for the Slovenian. Her best round came in the first round, shooting 68.
Sophomore Isabel Amezcua finished tied for 46th at 8-over par. She ended her fall season on a high note with a closing round of 72.
Finishing tied for 63rd was freshman Lauren Olivares Leon at 11-over par. The freshman shined in round two, shooting 70. In her first fall season with the Wolfpack she competed in every tournament.
Not far behind Olivares Leon was senior Lea Klimentova, finishing tied for 66th at 12-over par. Back-to-back rounds of 73 had Klimentova in a good spot on the leaderboard, but a final round 82 set her back significantly.
Rounding out the starting lineup for NC State was junior Natalie Armbruester, finishing tied for 77th at 15-over par. Her best score of the weekend was a 74 in round two
South Carolina won the team event by 12 strokes while Justine Fournand of the Gamecocks took home the individual title.
NC State will be off for a few months before it starts its spring season Feb. 6-8 at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.