The 2022 NFL draft is just over two months away, beginning with the first round on April 28 and lasting until April 30. Since the end of NC State’s football season, five players have declared for the draft. Last year, NC State had just one player drafted in Alim McNeill, but the Pack had 13 players taken in total in the three years prior. Let’s take a look at which players from last year’s roster could be looking at a draft selection.
Ikem Ekwonu, offensive tackle/guard
The most prolific NC State player to declare for this draft, Ekwonu is a known commodity on the offensive line. With the position flexibility to play outside or, more likely, on the interior as a guard at the next level, Ekwonu has a real shot at being the No. 1 overall pick, a trend that has picked up in the last few weeks of mocks.
Pro Football Focus has Ekwonu graded as a 91.6 overall, the sixth-highest graded tackle in college football last season out of 609 eligible players. PFF has Ekwonu as its sixth overall prospect in the draft class. Sports Illustrated has Ekwonu at No. 5 overall, Tankathon has him at No. 5 and the NFL Mock Draft Database has him at No. 4.
Ekwonu is a dominant run-blocker, contributing to one of the best rushing duos in the ACC in Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. While NC State’s rushing offense wasn’t the most prolific out there, Ekwonu was a huge reason for most of the Pack’s big rushing plays on the year. According to PFF, Ekwonu’s 18 big-time blocks last season were seven more than the next-closest Power-5 O-lineman.
In Dane Brugler’s January mock draft, The Athletic writer had the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Ekwonu, since there is a huge need for Jacksonville to protect former No. 1 overall selection, Trevor Lawrence. An ACC tandem would be interesting, and it would be an interesting sight for the Wolfpack faithful to see Ekwonu blocking for Travis Etienne. That isn’t the most likely selection, but many theorize that the Jaguars will look for an O-lineman, such as Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.
The Jaguars, along with the Houston Texans, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers could be in the running for Ekwonu’s services, and each has a top-six draft pick.
Zonovan Knight, running back
Knight is a hard player to pin down in terms of his draft positioning. The NFL Mock Draft Database has Knight currently listed at No. 194, one spot behind UNC-Chapel Hill’s Ty Chandler, which would put them both firmly in the sixth round. However, Knight has been mocked as high as No. 86 on the site, which is third-round range.
The third round feels a bit high, but the fourth or fifth rounds seem safe for Knight, who has flashed explosiveness in NC State’s backfield. Knight would be a fantastic kick returner, as he had three such touchdowns in his career with NC State.
Knight is elusive, proven by the fact he forced 95 missed tackles since 2020, which ranks first among ACC running backs during that time.
Zonovan Knight has forced 95 missed tackles since 2020...Most among ACC RBs
NFL Draft Buzz has Knight as a fifth-round pick, citing his inexperience as a pass-catcher, his injury history, never being a feature back and his pass-blocking weaknesses as his weaknesses. However, the site notes that Knight has the perfect size for the running back position and should be a safe bet to get drafted.
Any team looking for a good return man would be lucky to have Knight, such as the Philadelphia Eagles.
Emeka Emezie, wide receiver
Emezie is an interesting case at the next level, as he best projects as a developmental X guy that can haul in targets in the end zone. Last season, Emezie became NC State’s all-time receptions leader, putting a cap on an up-and-down, but mostly prolific Wolfpack career.
The cause for concern with Emezie is his lack of explosiveness and his lack of ability to create separation at the next level. Because most of his effectiveness will come from being an end-of-roster X receiver that could eventually become a starter, it’s hard to project what NFL teams make of him as an evaluation.
Most recently, Emezie put his skills on full display in the Shrine Bowl against other potential NFL Draft prospects, showcasing his elite size at the position.
The NFL Mock Draft Database has Emezie as the No. 358 prospect, which is undrafted territory. However, Emezie’s peak on the site clocks in at No. 133, which is fourth/fifth-round range. Look for Emezie to at least crack a practice squad if he doesn’t get drafted.
Ricky Person Jr., running back
As of right now, Person tops out as a late day three pick in the 2022 draft. Most prolific sites don’t have Person in their top 300 players, and it seems likely that he’ll end up as an undrafted rookie or seventh-round flyer.
Person has some intrigue at the next level due to his underrated ability in the blocking game, along with his pass-catching abilities. However, Person lacks real burst and takes too long to get going, hampering his draft potential.
Vi Jones, linebacker
Jones, like Person, is most likely set to end up as an undrafted free agent, but could wind up on a team’s practice squad. Jones didn’t have the most prolific 2021 season, but he played in all 12 of NC State’s games in 2020, making 35 tackles.
Jones has some special teams intrigue and decent size at the position, most recently participating in the Hula Bowl.