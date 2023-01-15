The NC State Icepack won a close matchup against the Delaware Blue Hens 3-2 on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Invisalign Arena.
The team is sitting in one of the best spots it has been in all season. Currently on a four-game win streak and supporting a 10-12-1 record within Division II play, the Icepack is in prime position for an Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League (ACCHL) playoff push.
𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗜 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sIcNJCzQHH— ACC Hockey (@ACCHockey) January 11, 2023
“We definitely dug ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” said head coach Tim Healy. “Within our Division II competition — which is what matters for playoffs — winning percentage and strength of schedule, we are within one game of an even record. We have to take it one game at a time, but we are sitting in a way better position than we were seven days ago.”
The Blue Hens definitely didn’t let the Icepack take the win easily as the game was highlighted by a countless number of penalties committed by both sides.
Freshman forward Thomas McEneny opened up the scoring for the night in the first period. Sophomore forward Zack Robinson and freshman forward Zach Herman added the last two goals for the Pack, both of whom have combined for six goals in the two games against Delaware.
T-Mac attack tonight💪 pic.twitter.com/McrDPj9Zwy— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) January 15, 2023
“I think that you have to learn how to win in a lot of different ways to be successful,” Healy said. “We won the last game by being up early, which is great. This game was a messy one. We won through penalty kills, which is an entirely different way from last night. I think the guys know that they kind of got away with one, but they worked hard for it because of all the penalties.”
The Icepack will be back in action on the road next weekend when the team takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Puck drop is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:15 p.m.