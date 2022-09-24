After a 9-3 loss to the Liberty Flames Division I team, the Icepack returned home for its first Division II matchup of the season as the squad defeated the Drexel Dragons 7-1.
Senior goalie Eric Daniel was one of the stars of the show against the Dragons, allowing only one goal on 21 shots.
“What I really liked about Eric tonight was his rebound control,” said head coach Tim Healy. “He played between the pipes well and he was also smart when he moved the puck down the ice. So overall, I'm really pumped for the way Eric started the season.”
Sophomore forward Philip Bailey also had a standout performance, coming out of nowhere with his first career hat trick. He by far had his best game as part of the Icepack and is an encouraging sign for the long season ahead.
“Phil’s a pretty popular locker room guy,” Healy said. “I think what was great about it was we were waiting for him to have a breakout night like this… Before tonight the biggest goal he’s scored for us was actually off his head while sliding down the ice against Wake Forest last year, so to see him come out tonight and really command and control the game. We were trying to find the guy to play that wing next to [senior forward Garrett] Auriene and [senior forward Matt] Miller, and we got an answer tonight.”
PHILLIP BAILEY WITH THE HAT TRICK TONIGHTNCSU 7 || Drexel 15:17 left in the third pic.twitter.com/t4SDDECjMZ— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) September 24, 2022
Two freshmen also shed the yellow laces tonight as forwards Cameron Lohr and Zach Herman both found their way on the scoresheet.
This was not a perfect performance, however. Neutral zone turnovers, which plagued both teams for most of the game, led to a Drexel three-on-one attack that landed the Dragons’ only goal of the night by sophomore forward Steven Basin.
The NC State Icepack are back in action at Invisalign arena next Friday when the 2-3 UNC Tar Heels come from across the triangle for an inter-conference matchup. Puck drop is at 8:15 p.m.