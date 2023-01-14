The NC State Icepack cruised past the Delaware Blue Hens in a 7-3 blowout on Friday, Jan. 13 at Invisalign Arena.
After scoring an overtime goal in the victory against Trine University in St. Louis one week prior, sophomore forward Zack Robinson shined in three periods, recording a hat trick in his efforts. The third goal of the night was a spectacular solo effort that fans had to see to believe. Robinson has now eclipsed the double-digit goal mark for the season, scoring 12 in 19 games.
One of the top storylines of the night was freshman forward Chase Williams making his first career start for the Icepack after becoming eligible to play for the spring semester. Even though he did not score a goal, his efforts and energy were seen on and off the ice.
“He’s a guy that can compete in all three zones,” said head coach Tim Healy. “He moves the puck well. He's also a great energy player on the bench too. You cannot underestimate the value in that. He's a polished player and a freshman that can walk in and make an impact.”
The first period was an offensive showcase for NC State. Sophomore forward Logan Todd opened up the scoring for the night just 2:43 into the game, and freshman forward Zach Herman, Robinson and senior forward Matt Miller would follow to put the Pack up four goals through 20 minutes.
The Blues Hens could never catch up after an incredible first period effort from the Icepack, scoring three goals the rest of the way.
High flying offense and solid goaltending led the way in a confident showing in front of the home crowd. The team played a full 60 minutes and never let its foot off the gas.
“The fast start helped a lot,” Healy said. “We were playing really up tempo in that first period. I think when you're a team like Delaware, who played a solid game, you had a long bus ride and if someone's really coming out skating like we did to start off the game, that's a tall order.”
NC State is now on a three-game winning streak, including a successful tournament the weekend prior where it beat Davenport University and Trine. This is the first time all season the Icepack has had a winning streak.
“I think we definitely came out the most confident we have ever come out at home this season,” Healy said. “I think that's coming off the overtime victory versus Trine. We had resiliency… and you saw that tonight when they got two goals and then we answered back late in the second to push it back again.”
Both of these teams are back in action for round two less than 24 hours after the completion of the first one, starting Saturday, Jan.14 at 8 p.m.