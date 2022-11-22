The NC State Icepack lost to the UNC Tar Heels 4-2 at PNC Arena on Monday, Nov. 21.
In arguably the biggest game on both of these teams' schedules, the Icepack and Tar Heels delivered a memorable performance which resulted in UNC’s first ever Governor’s Cup win.
There are SOOOOOO many people here for the Governers Cup game between @NCStateHockey and UNC!LOVE IT!!!💯💯‼️‼️🔥🔥🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/s9zsVpS2VZ— #16 Tuffy Talk (@TuffyTalkNow) November 21, 2022
The Icepack looked stagnant right out of the gate. Through 40 minutes the Icepack had nothing to show on the scoreboard, while UNC rattled off three goals. Freshman defenseman Florian Zajic scored the Tar Heels’ lone goal of the first period off a nice wrister from the left faceoff circle. Senior forward Mischa Subotin and junior forward Noah Friedman joined the party in the second period to extend UNC’s lead to three.
They don’t call NC State the “Cardiac Pack” for nothing however, as it managed to keep things interesting in the third. Just 2:09 into the period, senior forward Alex Robinson finally got one through for the Icepack to kickstart the comeback attempt. Freshman forward Zach Herman found the back of the net just two minutes and 14 seconds later to cut the Tar Heel lead to one.
Unfortunately for the Icepack, that's where the offense stalled out. It missed out on many scoring opportunities to end the period and the game was ultimately put to rest after a turnover by Alex Robinson led to an empty net goal for Tar Heels sophomore forward Henry Foster.
The Icepack are out of action for the rest of the calendar year. They will return to the ice Jan. 5-7 in St. Louis, Missouri for the Lindenwood Showcase versus Lindenwood University, Davenport University and Trine University.