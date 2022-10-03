The Carolina Hurricanes massacred the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-1 in PNC Arena on Monday, Oct. 3.
While the Canes looked about 10 steps ahead of Blue Jackets in this one, their regular season opener against Columbus on Oct. 12 should be much more competitive. That being said, Carolina skated circles around yet another preseason opponent, outshooting the Blue Jackets 45-26.
Monday night’s game was marked by several notable performances from young guns and veterans alike. Defenseman Brent Burns has certainly lived up to expectations thus far — it’s to be expected from the seasoned pro, but encouraging nevertheless. Burns posted one goal and two assists, racking up several points ahead of Carolina’s final preseason match this week.
“It’s natural to have just good feelings and good energy, and I think nerves help all that,” Burns said. “It’s a great time here. There’s a lot of guys here — it’s just a lot of work and a lot of enjoyment doing the work, and it’s contagious for everybody, old or young.”
For someone who only posted 29 points across 66 games last season, center Jesperi Kotkaniemi stood out. Notching four points in three preseason appearances, Kotkaniemi looked smooth and sharp on the ice with just one game to go before Carolina’s regular season debut.
And speaking of building up momentum, center Martin Nečas had himself a night. After two goals and two assists across Monday night’s match, the question now becomes whether or not he can perform just as smoothly during the regular season. Similarly to Kotkaniemi, Nečas’ preseason performance bodes well for a slew of impressive plays to keep up with his more experienced counterparts.
“That pace has been there since we got him,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “It's preseason, so he's got to continue that when it counts for real, but certainly better than not seeing it. He's definitely been impactful in every game that he’s played.”
Final score aside, NC State alumna and global cheese rolling champion Abby Lampe sounded the siren to kick off the evening’s before puck drop. Lampe, who also celebrated her birthday on Monday, fortunately didn’t see a result quite like the Icepack game she dropped the puck for last Friday.
The cheese queen is doing the storm siren tonight, on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/dm2lktM3vH— Alec Sawyer (@AlecSawyer) October 3, 2022
Meanwhile, several players continued fighting for spots on the opening night roster in the Canes’ penultimate preseason game. Surprisingly, the competition in the forward group heated up a bunch as several young guns vye for the NHL roster spots.
Right wing Stefan Noesen notched a pair of points over the course of the evening, scoring in the first period and assisting center Derek Stepan in the third period to make it 7-1. The 29-year-old Texan demonstrated his knack for getting into the greasy areas, a trait that fits well in the Canes’ high-volume philosophy on offense. With one preseason game to go, Noesen is making a good case to stay in Raleigh this year.
Stepan himself put two past Columbus tonight, showing he can still play at the NHL level. Unlike last season where he was often the 13th forward in a crowded room, the 32-year-old is a lock to make the opening night roster if he continues to show up.
Centers Jamieson Rees and Vasiliy Ponomarev also looked pretty solid. Ponomarev generated a lot of buzz in training camp for his cerebral play at center, but he may be the odd one out on opening night. Similarly, Rees teased his potential to make big plays but will likely start the season in Chicago.
Finally, right wing Stelio Mattheos also showed his grit on the ice in more ways than one. In an uncharacteristically feisty second period of a preseason game, a few hard hits culminated in the Blue Jackets’ Erik Gudbranson tackling Mattheos from behind after a whistle, instigating a big fracas. Mattheos logged three hits over the course of the evening.
For Brind’Amour, the main takeaway from the fight and from the game as a whole was there were no injuries. Although defenseman Brett Pesce missed the third period due to a lower-body injury, Brind’Amour clarified that it was a precautionary move.
“[Gudbranson] probably wanted out anyway,” Brind’Amour said. “He's been around. He's probably going, ‘I don't really want to play these games either.’ It’s one of those things. I'm glad nobody got hurt.”
The Canes will wrap up their preseason on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drops in KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.