From the get-go, the Carolina Hurricanes came out of the gates flying and ready to play, dominating puck possession throughout the game en route to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Playing against a team that has been at the bottom of the league all year and is primed for a chance at a lottery pick, this game was one the Canes (48-18-9) needed to win. After dropping three games in a row before this one, Carolina looked shaky and desperately needed a win against the Canadiens (30-41-6) to get back on track for the playoffs.
Just two days after a soul-crushing loss to the Detroit Red Wings that saw them lose the game in the final seconds, the Hurricanes came back with a vengeance in Montreal. Throughout the game, the Canes piled on shots against the Habs, outshooting them 50-14, and it was a rare sight to see the puck leave the Canadiens' defensive zone. Between the Zamboni driver and the whole Canadiens roster, it was a toss-up as to who spent more time in Carolina’s defensive third.
Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta wasn’t asked to do much all night but came up big when he needed to, saving all of the Habs’ 14 shots and earning his fourth shutout of the season so far. This was Raanta’s first game back since suffering a lower-body injury against the Canadiens on March 7.
It was defenseman Brady Skjei who opened up the scoring six minutes into the first period with a wrist shot from the point. That goal marks his 17th on the season, increasing his single-season career high. The goal also bumps Skjei up to fifth for most goals in a single season for a defenseman in Carolina’s franchise history, a tie with current St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.
The last two goals of the night came in the second period from centers Paul Stastny and Sebastian Aho. Stastny scored on an impressive redirect after defenseman Brent Burns wristed a shot from the top of the right circle.
Just under six minutes later, Aho scored on the power play, increasing the Canes’ lead to 3-0 and putting the game to bed with a whole period yet to be played. Aho’s goal was facilitated by a heads-up play from his former Chicago Wolves teammate, center Jack Drury, and right wing Stefan Noesen.
After center Martin Necas drew a tripping penalty while on the power play, Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic stopped playing in a moment of frustration, allowing for Drury to retrieve the puck, passing it to Noesen who then found Aho all alone at the back post.
This performance gave Carolina a much-needed win. After a shaky past 10 games where the Canes have gone 5-4-1, a win in the fashion earned will provide a major confidence boost going forward.
The Hurricanes will get very little rest as they travel back to Raleigh where they’ll take on a potential playoff opponent, the New York Islanders on Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m.
