The NC State football team took part in its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 9 inside Carter-Finley Stadium. With many starters sitting out of the game and others only playing one half, the scrimmage was a prime opportunity to look down the depth chart. Let’s take a look at how the Pack’s new players and underclassmen fared in the spring game.
Ben Finley, Zo Wallace and Duke Carroll
With redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary manning the red team, redshirt freshman Ben Finley was the white team’s signal-caller, with mostly poor results. While playing for the white team, Finley went just 9 of 14 for 32 yards and an interception, getting picked off by senior safety Tanner Ingle.
It wasn’t exactly an encouraging performance from Finley, especially as the red offense got a 355-yard, three-touchdown first half from Leary, though Finley didn’t have access to the starting-caliber weapons Leary did.
Finley picked it up in the second half after switching over to the red team, where he went 6 for 7 for 139 yards and had two touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman Zo Wallace and sophomore Duke Carroll also got reps, taking over the white team in the second half, but were mostly relegated to handoffs and finished a combined 0 for 5.
Fred Seabrough Jr. and Ced Seabrough
Not many newer faces got significant playing time or a wide share of targets in the scrimmage’s first half, but redshirt freshman tight end Fred Seabrough Jr. was one of them. Fred saw four targets in the first half, hauling in three catches for 38 yards.
While not featured in the first half as prominently as his brother was, Ced still made an appearance for the white team.
For a team that, in recent history, hasn’t utilized many pass-catching tight ends, it’s an interesting change of pace to see the Seabrough brothers get some early offensive touches.
Sean Brown
While redshirt freshman safety Sean Brown got some game appearances on special teams last year, this was a nice extended look at the 6-foot safety. Brown delivered, intercepting Leary in a first half where it seemed like the Pack’s first-string offense was unstoppable. Brown also finished the day with six tackles.
“Sean Brown. Sean Brown,” Ingle said of who benefitted the most from spring training. “Man has been balling, he’s had a hell of a spring. First thing he came in willing to learn. Overall, I feel like Sean Brown has benefited tremendously over the spring. He’s just elevated his play, [he’s] kinda making me scared a little bit.”
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, Michael Allen and Delbert Mimms III
With Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. both out of the program, there’s an open spot on the depth chart behind junior running back Jordan Houston. Sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, freshman Michael Allen and redshirt sophomore Delbert Mimms III all made their respective cases for extended playing time in the upcoming season.
Sumo-Karngbaye got a large share of touches and targets, racking up six rushing attempts and four catches for a combined 46 yards on the day. Of course, it’s hard to get a gauge for how effective these backs actually are in a non-tackling environment, Sumo-Karngbaye had a nice spin move and seemed to navigate gaps well.
Allen saw the brunt of the workload for the white team, racking up 36 total yards. Allen later scored the white team’s only touchdown of the game, coming in the fourth quarter. Redshirt sophomore back Demarcus Jones II also made an appearance with the white team, though his impact was less noticeable.
Mimms wasn’t utilized much in the backfield but saw a couple of targets and had a spectacular 34-yard catch in the first half.
Receivers
Though he didn’t play until the second half, redshirt freshman Joshua Crabtree had a phenomenal 44-yard catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of the scrimmage. Crabtree was just one of a few standout plays from the red team, with sophomore receiver Anthony Smith making up for an inefficient catching day with a spectacular grab near the end of the first half. Freshman receiver Porter Rooks also scored a touchdown for red.
“To be honest with you, just consistent reps,” Smith said of his chemistry with Leary. “Whenever we have a throwing session [on] Saturdays, I’m there. One of the first ones there in my session. Just getting reps with [Leary], that’s been the main thing. … The opportunity is great, it’s very exciting that I get the opportunity to work … that’s the most exciting part for me.”
Redshirt freshman Julian Gray scored the final touchdown of the day, the red team’s 50th point, becoming the fourth underclassman receiver to score a touchdown in the game.
“We kind of all just lean on each other … nobody gets too big-headed,” Smith said about the big expectations of the team. “We don’t really listen to the outside sources … I definitely like that, how it’s just about us. Every day, we’re not really worried about who we’re playing, what’s happening, it’s just what we can do today as a team to get better.”
Defensive youth
Freshman linebacker Torren Wright had one of the white team’s plays of the day in the fourth quarter, picking up a fumble recovery, which set up the white team’s only score in the game.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Colby Johnson had a nice game, ending with five tackles and one sack. Redshirt freshman defensive end Travali Price had a similarly strong outing, going for three tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
While it was mostly the starters’ day, there were some glimpses at the Wolfpack’s youth in the spring game. The next outing for the football team doesn’t come until the season-opener, set for Saturday, Sept. 3 against ECU. NC State’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 10 against Charleston Southern.