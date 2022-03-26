The Wolfpack softball team’s offense was on fire in the second game against UNC-Chapel Hill on March 26, winning 15-8. NC State’s home run mentality earned it nine homers this game, with three players recording two dingers on the afternoon. The Pack is now 21-11 on the season and 3-8 in the ACC.
The Tar Heels’ (17-14, 3-5 ACC) offense gave redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Aisha Weixlmann a run for her money. She took the win, bringing her season record to 9-5. Pitching for 4.1 innings, Weixlmann allowed six earned runs on 11 hits, and was unable to get any strikeouts.
Graduate left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson took over for Weixlmann and pitched 2.2 innings. McPherson had one strikeout in that time, and allowed four hits and one earned run.
The Tar Heels were able to get on the board first with a double in the first, putting them up one run in the first inning after an uneventful inning from the Pack. NC State answered with a very eventful second inning, hitting two home runs and putting five runs on the board. Graduate right fielder Taylor Johnson hit the first homer to put State on the board. Two strikeouts and two walks later, sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht doubled to left field, bringing redshirt sophomore designated hitter Libby Whittaker in for a run. Fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris homered on the very next at-bat, with Lambrecht and freshman left fielder Alaina Smith scoring to bring the Pack’s score in the second up to five runs.
Johnson hit her second homer in the third inning, the only score for NC State in the third. Morris also recorded a second homer in the fourth, with graduate shortstop Randi Farricker going yard in the next at-bat as well. After four innings, the Pack was well in the lead with a score of 8-3.
The fifth inning brought three more home runs for NC State. Whittaker, Smith and Lambrecht all hit dingers in the fifth, with Smith’s bringing in an additional run with graduate center fielder Brittany Jackson. UNC was able to answer that with four of its own runs, bringing the fifth-inning score to 12-7.
Whittaker recorded another homer in the sixth inning, with Smith and Lambrecht scoring in the seventh inning. The Pack finished out the afternoon with an astonishing nine homers and 15 RBIs.
NC State will finish its three-game series against UNC tomorrow, March 27 at 4 p.m.