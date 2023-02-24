Fueled by a strong day at the plate, NC State baseball ran past Belmont 11-4 in the series-opener on Friday after pulling away in the eighth inning.
The Wolfpack (5-0) scored early and often, with junior third baseman LuJames Groover and sophomore shortstop Payton Green setting the tone early on. However, the Bruins (2-4) stuck around, creating enough offense to remain within striking distance throughout the game.
“It’s good to win, but you look at how we won,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “You face the pitcher of the year in the conference, and he's really good. We got six runs on two mistakes, and it's good to hit mistakes. It's good to have people on when you hit them, but I think our at-bats weren’t good all day.”
Down 1-0 in the first frame, Groover hit a two-run homer for the Pack’s first lead of the day. The blast seemed to bring Groover out of a slump, which saw him bat .118 through the first four games.
Later in the game, Groover essentially hit an inside-the-park home run, but the hit was officially ruled a triple where he reached home on an error. Groover had one more hit in him, getting a single that drove home graduate right fielder Trevor Candelaria.
Groover’s final statline included going 3-5 from the plate, recording four RBIs and a homer.
“I hit the ball hard and just get a little bit unfortunate sometimes, which I think that's just part of the game — to stay positive and push through that little rough patch,” Groover said. “I think seeing one fall does help, and it allows me to take off from there.”
In the bottom of the third, the Wolfpack broke the game open, taking the lead for good. With the bases loaded, Green drilled a grand slam, creating a 6-2 lead for NC State. The blast was the team’s first grand slam on the season.
“I was trying to clear my head as much as I could,” Green said. “Obviously I got to two strikes and I was just trying to put the ball in play. Once I got down to 3-2, I kind of knew a fastball was coming, so I was just trying to be on top of the fastball and drive it.”
Despite the shift in momentum, which rattled Belmont lefty Andy Bean, the Bruins refused to go down without a fight. A sacrifice groundout brought home one run in the top of the fourth, and Belmont tacked on another later in the inning, making the score 6-4.
Both teams’ pitching locked in after the fourth, with neither team scoring a run for three innings. After the Pack’s starter on the mound — redshirt junior right-hand pitcher Logan Whitaker — was relieved, NC State leaned on strong play from the bullpen. Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Baker Nelson and junior right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill carried most of the load, allowing a combined one hit and one run.
“Sam has just been mature since he’s been here,” Avent said. “Losing him last year was a big blow, and we’re trying to find a role to make it better for him this year.”
With the Bruins hanging around in the eighth inning, NC State’s bats came alive, scoring four runs to put the nail in the coffin. Junior designated hitter Noah Soles hit a double to center field to drive a run in, and a couple batters later, Candelaria brought a couple more home with his own double.
Groover finished the scoring with a single to get Candelaria around the diamond. With a seven-run lead, the Wolfpack secured the win and finished with a bang.
“It's nice to tack on against a team that can come back and beat you,” Avent said. “It was good to see that our ball club didn’t just sit there and just relax. That was probably the inning where we had our best at-bats.”
The Pack will look to secure the series win tomorrow against Belmont. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.