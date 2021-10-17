In its third tournament of the fall, the NC State women’s golf team finished in 14th place out of 19 teams at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational at UNC’s Finley Golf Course Oct. 15-17. The combined score for the Wolfpack was 12-over par, which was a season low.
A positive for the Wolfpack was its play during Sunday’s final round, where it shot as even par as a team. NC State also improved its score every round of the tournament.
Freshman Lauren Olivares Leon led the way for the Wolfpack, finishing tied for 29th at 1-over par. She shot back-to-back 72’s in rounds two and three, showing great consistency.
Junior Natalie Armbruester finished tied for 47th at 5-over par. The highlight of her weekend was in her play in the final round. The Switzerland native fired a 2-under par 70 with four birdies.
Sophomore Isabel Amezcua and senior Lea Klimentova both finished one shot behind Armbruester at 6-over par, good enough for a tie for 52nd.
Rounding out the Wolfpack lineup was junior Inja Fric, finishing in a tie for 64th at 9-over par. Her best round was a 73 in round two.
Wake Forest won the tournament with a combined score of 17-under par. Taking home the individual title was Rachel Keuhn of the Demon Deacons.
NC State will wrap up its fall season Oct. 29-31 in Wilmington for the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall.