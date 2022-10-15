In its first competition of the 2022-23 season, the No. 15 NC State rifle team fell 4,693-4,617 to No. 3 Kentucky.
In the visit to Lexington, Kentucky, the Wolfpack (0-1) was able to put up a good performance, keeping pace with the Wildcats (2-0) for most of the day. In the end however, it was Kentucky who came out on top by just 76.
Despite some consistent scoring from NC State and a standout performance from freshman Kendall Goebel in her collegiate debut, the red-and-white was still outshot by the Wildcats.
NC State kicked off its year by posting a smallbore score of 2,268 and an air rifle score of 2,349. However, the red-and-white’s total score wasn’t enough to down the undefeated Wildcats, who posted a smallbore score of 2,321 and an air rifle score of 2,372, edging the Pack out in both competitions.
Despite the narrow defeat, NC State still had some standout performers. Goebel led the Wolfpack in both the smallbore and air rifle competitions. She also finished in fourth place overall, finishing her first collegiate competition with an aggregate score of 1,166. In smallbore, she posted a team-high score of 577, which tied for the fourth-highest individual score in the event.
Three more NC State shooters claimed spots in the top 10 of the smallbore competition. Junior Roman Karadsheh scored just two points short of Goebel at 575, with junior Lauren Crossley and senior Aliya Butt following close behind.
Goebel also led NC State in the air rifle event, posting a score of 589. Once again, Karadsheh and Butt weren’t far behind her, both tallying a score of 588. Redshirt junior Travis Stocktown rounded out the Pack’s placement inside the top 10 of the air rifle competition with a score of 584. Meanwhile, sophomore Katie Tedeschi scored 584 as well and Crossley followed her up with a score of 582.
In the end however, it was Kentucky who came out on top, edging the Wolfpack out despite its set of consistent performances.
Next, NC State will take its talents to West Point, New York to battle Army on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 a.m.