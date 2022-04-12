The NC State baseball team is at the halfway point of its ACC season and is sitting at 19-11 and 7-7 in ACC play. The Wolfpack has had some key freshmen step up this year all across the diamond. If NC State wants to make a run at Omaha, Nebraska as it did a year ago, these players will play key roles.
Freshman first baseman/designated hitter Tommy White
The power hitter better known as “Tommy Tanks” took the college baseball world by storm during the first two weeks of the season. Everyone knew he would cool down and not hit a home run every game, but he is still putting up absurd numbers for a freshman in the ACC.
White sits in third place in the conference with 13 home runs while boasting a .336 batting average. White also leads the team by far with 40 RBIs, which is sixth in the ACC. Expect White to continue to bring his production and swagger to Doak Field as we enter the second half of the season.
Freshman shortstop Payton Green
Being thrown in as the starting shortstop as a freshman can be a lot. Green, who has started all 30 games, has taken it in stride. Green is batting .252 and has shown some power, hitting four home runs.
Green has proven to be a clutch batter as he has 27 RBIs on the season, which sits only below White for best on the team. Alongside senior second baseman J.T. Jarrett, the middle infield at Doak Field is a great rookie and veteran duo.
Freshman catcher Jacob Cozart
Starting 22 games behind the plate, Cozart has been a good defensive catcher. He has 23 assists on the season thanks to a really strong arm.
Cozart has not caught on as quickly offensively, hitting just .228 with nine RBIs. However, he had a great game in the Sunday win against Virginia Tech, going 2 for 4 and hitting his first collegiate home run.
Freshman left fielder Will Marcy
The local Raleigh talent has been a spark for the Wolfpack lineup in the 23 games he has started. He is batting .319 and has two home runs and eight RBIs on the season.
On the defensive side, Marcy has shown flashes of brilliance, snagging a home run from over the wall against NC A&T on March 22.
Someone call the cops, @willmarcy_ just robbed a home run in right field 😱T3 | #Pack9 1, A&T 0 pic.twitter.com/OtPRuCmZ4q— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 22, 2022
Freshman right-handed pitcher Carson Kelly
Kelly has been the only freshman pitcher who has seen significant innings for the Wolfpack. In 16.1 innings of work out of the bullpen, Kelly has a 5.51 ERA and has struck out 19. Opponents are batting just .219 off Kelly and he has walked just seven batters on the season.
The Pack has plenty of pitchers, but has been working on solidifying its bullpen throughout the season. If Kelly can continue to improve and become one of NC State’s consistent arms out of the pen, that will go a long way to solidifying the team.
NC State continues conference play starting this Thursday as it hosts Boston College for a three-game series. First pitch for game one is at 6:30 p.m. from Doak Field.