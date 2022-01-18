Between COVID-19 protocols, injuries and call-ups, it’s been an interesting past few months for the Carolina Hurricanes. Consistently staying towards the top of the standings, the 25-8-2 Canes have proven themselves to be resilient despite the obstacles placed against them. Let’s take a look at some of these hurdles, along with some other key takeaways from the first few months of the 2021-22 NHL season.
Frederik Andersen’s great play in the net
It’s no secret that the Hurricanes goaltending has been stellar this year, largely thanks to newcomer Frederik Andersen who was signed from the Toronto Maple Leafs this past offseason.
Selected as one of three representatives in this year’s All-Star Game, joining head coach Rod Brind'amour along with center Sebastian Aho, Andersen has posted a .928 save percentage through 25 games including 19 wins and one shutout.
In Vegas, put your money on Fred pic.twitter.com/iSY1jK6pKx— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 14, 2022
Though he allowed four goals in the Hurricanes’ recent 6-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Andersen has stayed strong in the net and bounced back against the Vancouver Canucks, allowing just one goal while facing 31 shots.
With numerous other injuries regarding goaltending throughout the rest of the organization, Andersen has been one player the Canes have been able to rely on in that position, an incredibly important task as the fight for the Metro continues on.
Sebastian Aho leading the offensive attack
Aho will be the other Hurricane representative in Las Vegas for this season’s All-Star Game.
Despite making an appearance on COVID-19 protocols back in December, he still leads the team in goals, with 16, and points, with 38, through just 32 games.
Right wing Andrei Svechnikov is in second in both those categories with 12 goals of his own, but he still sits 10 points down compared to Aho with just 28.
Aho ended 2021 with a six-game, multi-point streak totaling five goals and 14 points in that time span. This included the Hurricanes' Canadian road trip towards the middle of the month and a short hiatus due to COVID-19.
A crucial part of the Canes’ offense, Aho makes a huge difference anytime he’s on the ice.
Call-ups and COVID-19
Like much of the rest of the league, the Hurricanes have had their fair share of COVID-19 troubles.
With so many players entering the protocol at one point, the Canes had to host the Detroit Red Wings back on Dec. 16 down two skaters, leading to a huge 5-3 win.
Right wing Stefan Noesen and centers Andrew Poturalski and Jack Drury were all called up for the following two games, each playing a large part in keeping the Hurricanes’ positive season afloat.
Of note was Drury’s two goals in two games and Poturalski’s two assists.
Jack Drury2 games, 2 goals pic.twitter.com/KhNhec2SM4— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 19, 2021
Center Seth Jarvis also made his NHL debut back on Halloween and has now notched six goals and nine assists in 26 games played, proving to be another impactful call-up for Carolina this season.
As for goaltending, despite Andersen’s success, call-ups have also made a huge impact in this position with the injury to backup goaltender Antti Raanta. Alex Lyon has made his way up and down between the AHL and NHL the past few months and just recently Jack LaFontaine has made the jump from college to the big league.
The #Canes have signed Jack LaFontaine, the reigning Mike Richter Award winner, to an Entry-Level Contract https://t.co/1vPamYbdoW— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 9, 2022
There have been a few hiccups the past few months, but the strength of the Hurricanes’ farm system and the impact of recent call ups have played a big part in the Canes’ success as of late.
On the road
One other fact worth mentioning is, the Canes have only played one road game in the past 36 days. Their long road trip back in late December was cut short due to the number of players entering COVID-19 protocols and other than an away game in Columbus, Ohio to start the new year, the last four other road games have been postponed due to either COVID-19 protocols or attendance restrictions.
While the Canes have mostly been exceptional at home, and their last road game was an excellent come-from-behind win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the questions still remain, how will the Hurricanes perform on the road in these next few away matchups, and how will those previously postponed games be made up later this season?
Looking ahead
The Hurricanes are set to play the Bruins in Boston on Jan. 18 before returning to Raleigh to host the Rangers, the lone team ahead of them in the Metropolitan standings Friday, Jan. 21. They’ll round out this coming weekend with a quick trip to New Jersey to play the Devils on Saturday, Jan. 22.