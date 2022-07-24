A handful of NC State baseball products advanced to the professional ranks during and after the 2022 MLB draft July 17-19. With draftees and undrafted free agent signees, let’s take a look at the four newly minted MiLB Pack Pros.
Josh Hood, SS/3B, Seattle Mariners
Hood did well to increase his draft stock in 2022 after transferring to NC State from the University of Pennsylvania. The 2019 Ivy League Rookie of the Year rode 13 home runs to a slugging percentage just under .500 in 2022, placing third on the team in dingers and second in RBIs.
While his lack of instinct will likely force him to third base at the professional level, Hood has shown versatility in the field. His strong arm and athleticism allowed him to fill in nicely at shortstop for the Pack in place of struggling freshman Payton Green. While Hood’s .945 fielding percentage drove down the team average, his ability to go after tough plays established him as a defensive asset.
Hood rose from a 20th-round selection by the Boston Red Sox in 2021 to sixth rounder by the Seattle Mariners at 186th overall. With such a big jump in perceived potential and projected signing bonus of $272,800, Hood will likely close the book on his college career and make the jump to pro ball.
Chris Villaman, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays
The only other NC State player taken in the draft, Villaman fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth round, falling to the 284th pick despite ranking as the 219th-best prospect in the draft.
The southpaw built on a successful 2021 campaign and emerged as the Wolfpack’s primary reliever this past season, posting a 3.40 ERA in 28 appearances including 11 saves. While inconsistent in 2022, Villaman showed flashes of brilliance with his mid-90s fastball and a solid changeup in the low 80s to complement it. A lackluster slider in the upper 70s competes his arsenal, but it will need plenty of work to be viable for Villaman at the professional level.
Villaman profiles as a multi-inning reliever at the pro level, using his considerable stamina to start seven games in 2021. The lefty’s ninth-round selection puts his signing bonus at a projected $157,000, so it’s hard to believe that Villaman will turn down six figures to come back to Raleigh.
Logan Adams, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers
Adams was the first Wolfpack product to sign after the draft, inking a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. The right hander struggled at NC State after transferring from the College of Central Florida, posting a 7.90 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched for the Pack.
Adams showed some promise here and there for State, making three relief appearances with three or more shutout innings. At 6-foot-6, 231 pounds, the Brewers were willing to take a chance on Adams, as he has a good build to get coached up to a power arm at the next level.
Devonte Brown, OF, Toronto Blue Jays
The latest undrafted free agent out of NC State, Brown joined the Toronto Blue Jays organization to wrap up an extensive career at NC State. Slashing .281/.401/.524 over his collegiate career, Brown showed solid pop during his time with the Pack with 33 career home runs.
Brown made the most of his last season with the Wolfpack, slashing .304/.433/.570 including 15 homers, leading the team among players not named Tommy White. Along with solid athleticism in the outfield Brown’s power has secured him an opportunity to climb the professional ranks in the Blue Jays organization.