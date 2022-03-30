The NC State softball team picked up another nonconference win with a 9-4 victory against UNC-Charlotte on March 30. Four different players went yard to drive in the majority of its runs.
The Wolfpack (23-12) is now two games into a six-game homestretch, hosting the 49ers (22-11) at Dail Softball Stadium. With head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift always talking about the home run mentality, it comes as no surprise that NC State came out swinging.
“I thought we came out ready to play today,” Patrick-Swift said. “When you hit it out, you can’t defend it.”
Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson got her 10th start of the season and was credited with the win, bringing her record to 6-5. She pitched 5.2 innings and gave up three earned runs, striking out five batters along the way.
The score stayed at 0-0 until the bottom of the third, when the Pack smacked back-to-back homers. Fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris hit a three-run homer deep into left field. Next in the lineup was graduate shortstop Randi Farricker, who hit her eighth homer of the season to bring the lead to 4-0.
“[Morris] has done a great job of being even keel and not getting too high, not getting too low so she can be that kind of consistent player you can count on,” Patrick-Swift said. “She puts in the work and she’s getting the results.”
B3 | BYE BYE! 👋@lomo__10 gives NC State a 3-0 lead with this long shot 🔥🔥🐺 3🤙 0#GoPack | #HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/A774s3jHIa— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 30, 2022
The Pack had another scoring outburst in the bottom of the fifth, bringing in three more runs. With a runner on, the Niners committed a throwing error to bring in one run and send Morris to third. Fifth-year catcher Sam Sack rang a homer to left center to bring in two more runs. The inning ended with the Pack up 7-0.
B5 | OUTTA HERE 💣@sack_sam blasts a two-run homer 💪🐺 7🤙 0#GoPack | #HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/6e0wDatFed— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 30, 2022
In the top of the sixth, UNCC scored three runs to cut into the lead and break McPherson’s shutout. She was replaced by redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress to record the final out and stop the bleeding. The Wolfpack drew a walk for the first batter in the bottom half, and graduate center fielder Brittany Jackson smacked a homer of her own into right field to score two more runs. The inning ended with a 9-3 scoreline.
B6 | SEE YA! 🤩@brittaliciaa hits her first homer in an NC State uniform 👏That's 4️⃣ home runs today for the Pack 😌🐺 9🤙 3#GoPack | #HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/RphndRscFr— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 30, 2022
Morris ended the game 2-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs. She now has a .420 batting average, proving that she is that consistent player Patrick-Swift needs. Jackson has been struggling at the plate, gathering only one hit in the past 23 at bats before today. This homer today was her first long ball of the season and may break that slump that she has been battling and bring her back to the success she enjoyed towards the beginning of the year.
NC State will host a three-game series against Louisville starting on Friday, April 1. The first game starts at 6 p.m.