After a tough loss against then-No. 10 Notre Dame, NC State football was tasked with defending Carter-Finley against the VMI Keydets. For 60 minutes, the Wolfpack dominated every facet of the game. Although it was an easy win, there were strong individual performances from every skill group that should not be overlooked.
Armstrong on the upswing
After the first two games of the season, there were questions about graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong. In both games combined, he completed a mere 53% of passes along with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 122 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns through the first two weeks. He had shown flashes of the star quarterback he used to be at Virginia, but also showed some questionable passing and decision making.
Armstrong proved why he is and should remain the starter at NC State against the Keydets. He completed 27 of 32 passes for 264 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, along with six rushes for 39 yards. For the Wolfpack to be successful, Armstrong will need to play this way consistently throughout the remaining games.
Return of the running backs
The running backs have had mixed results through the first two games of the season. The group had a solid opener, combining for 115 yards against UConn, but sputtered against Notre Dame, combining for just 46 yards against the Irish’s strong defense. However, they showed out against the Keydets.
Freshman back Kendrick Raphael led the team in rushing, ending the game with 16 carries for 85 yards.
Although sophomore running back Michael Allen only had six carries, he took them for 47 yards, averaging an efficient 7.8 yards per carry.
Finally, redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms III had 7 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns, receiving the majority of the goal line carries.
Through three games, there is no clear bellcow, showing NC State’s commitment to a rushing committee. Going forward, the running backs will need to stay consistent to keep the offense flowing. Without a solid run game, there will be more pressure on Armstrong and the receivers to keep drives alive.
Linebackers stay strong
Wolfpack linebackers continue to be the leaders on the defensive end. They were led by graduate linebacker Payton Wilson, who finished with nine tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass defended. Wilson continues to show why he is regarded as one of the top linebackers in the nation and why he’s captain of the Wolfpack defense.
Senior linebacker Jaylon Scott also had an impressive game, ending with eight tackles, 0.5 sacks and one tackle for loss. Scott has become a key member of the defense after the departure of linebackers Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore.
Going forward, the linebackers need to continue this dominance and hold down the middle of the field. If it can continue to play at this level, the Wolfpack defense could prove to be one of the top units in the ACC.
