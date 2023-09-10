In just its second game of the year, NC State football faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — its toughest test of the season. For three quarters, the Pack hung with the Irish before crashing and burning in the fourth.
Despite the lopsided result, individual performances by young players showcased the red-and-white’s potential this season. However, there were also areas of concern that Notre Dame took advantage of to humble the Pack.
Emerging freshman receiver duo
Two games in, graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong has quickly turned to freshman receivers. After freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion led the team in receiving yards last week, freshman tight end Juice Vereen paced the Wolfpack against Notre Dame with 65 yards while Concepcion tallied a team-high five receptions.
For the Wolfpack to have a successful season, it’ll need reliable receivers in different roles. With other players struggling with drops, the freshman duo is capitalizing on the opportunity. Concepcion is a reliable safety valve for Armstrong who can turn small plays into big gains, while Vereen is an explosive play waiting to happen.
With VMI and UVA on the schedule in the next two weeks, watch for the red-and-white to experiment with Concepcion and Vereen to find their best plays. As they develop chemistry with Armstrong, Concepcion and Vereen are set for strong freshman campaigns.
Inept rushing threat
After losing running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to the transfer portal, the run game was a major question mark for the Wolfpack. NC State’s rushing attack was easily neutralized by Notre Dame, held to an average of just 2.8 yards per carry.
The red-and-white’s best runner appears to be its quarterback, Armstrong. While a dual-threat quarterback is a valuable addition to any offense, not having a lead back is alarming.
Senior running back Jordan Houston led the team with seven carries and 26 yards. Without a bell cow back, the Pack’s offense is in danger of becoming one-dimensional and solely dependent on the passing game.
Defensive line shows out
Notre Dame features one of the best offensive lines in college football, yet the NC State defensive line held its own. Junior defensive tackle Davin Vann flexed his talent with a pair of sacks, including one that forced a fumble. After nearly matching half of his sack total from last season in one game, Vann is poised for a big year.
Sophomore defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland also showed out against the Fighting Irish. Cleveland led all defensive linemen with five tackles. Cleveland also made one of the Pack’s best plays: a late strip sack to set up the NC State offense with excellent field position and a chance to tie the game. While the offense squandered the opportunity to score, Cleveland’s game-changing ability should not go unrecognized.
Mixed results from linebacking core
Last season, the Wolfpack’s greatest strength was undoubtedly its linebackers. While star graduate linebacker Payton Wilson returned, the red-and-white lost key contributors Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas. In their place, senior Jaylon Scott and redshirt sophomore Caden Fordham played most of the available snaps at linebacker.
Wilson has stepped it up since last season, finishing his performance against Notre Dame with 14 tackles and establishing himself as the Pack’s best run defender. While Wilson performed at a high level against the Fighting Irish, the other linebackers will need to step up their game to assist the graduate.
Scott flashed his potential with three quarterback hurries, pressuring Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman into difficult situations. However, in run defense, Scott disappeared as the Fighting Irish racked up yards on the ground. The Pack will need more consistency from Scott, especially with star running backs like Clemson’s Will Shipley and Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan on the schedule.
Fordham is emerging as a potential contributor for the red-and-white, picking up five tackles against the Fighting Irish. Fordham appeared more consistent against the run than Scott. With more snaps and experience, Fordham will likely improve during the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.