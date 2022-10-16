With the crushing loss of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, there were more than a few questions about the state and efficacy of the Wolfpack’s offense. How would graduate quarterback Jack Chambers perform in his first start with NC State? How often would the Pack find the endzone without Leary? Could the defense repel a rolling Syracuse offense for long enough?
And for better or for worse, those questions were answered in Saturday’s 24-9 loss to Syracuse.
On a day where the red-and-white failed to score a touchdown, it was clear there was a difference between Leary and Chambers under center. That’s not to say the transfer signal-caller didn’t give it his all. With 18 completions for 160 yards through the air and a whopping 19 run attempts for a net 58 rushing yards, Chambers did all he could to put points on the board for the Pack.
While it was clear Chambers showed heart, making more than few impressive completions, diving for first downs and taking hit after hit against the high-flying Syracuse defense, without putting touchdowns on the board, the Wolfpack didn’t stand a chance. There were only four drives where Chambers and company crossed the 50-yard line, three of which ended in field goals.
And while graduate placekicker Chris Dunn continues to be lights-out in 2022, field goals are rarely ever enough to beat an undefeated, ranked opponent like Syracuse.
Without Leary, it was clear the Wolfpack’s offensive gameplan was going to change. The ground game was the obvious plan going into the game and it showed, especially with an experienced running quarterback such as Chambers. The signal-caller and junior running back Jordan Houston got the bulk of the ground work, with Houston tallying 12 rushes for 44 yards.
However, it was tough sledding between the trenches for the Wolfpack, as Houston only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, with Chambers following close behind at 3.1. Furthermore, it’s always tough to follow through on your ground-and-pound gameplan if your opponent gets out to a lead and you can’t put up sixes on the board.
With the need to pass, especially in the second half, NC State just didn’t have the firepower to get it done. Graduate receiver Thayer Thomas, who has been the closest thing to a wide receiver one for NC State, only recorded a measly three receptions for 18 yards on the day. And even though seven different receivers caught passes, a lack of the deep ball may have been the final nail in the coffin for the struggling Wolfpack offense.
The deep pass was few and far between for NC State, and with Chambers’ longest completion going for just 21 yards — it’s safe to say that Syracuse wasn’t afraid of being beaten over the top. Thus, the Orange used their fast and aggressive defense to fly to the ball and attack NC State’s rushing and short-passing game. Without Leary, NC State was missing a crucial element of the offense that Syracuse capitalized on, holding the red-and-white to three field goals all game.
To add insult to injury, penalties plagued both teams during the conference showdown. Between a roaring JMA Dome and an off-rhythm offense desperately trying to establish a repertoire with a new starting quarterback, the Wolfpack’s seven penalties for 50 yards didn’t help the already stagnant offense.
On the other side of the field, NC State’s defense held out for as long as it could, holding Syracuse to just 10 points in the first half. The Wolfpack’s ball-hawking secondary managed to pick off quarterback Garrett Schrader twice in the first half as well. With Leary out, NC State is undeniably relying on its top-notch defense to play 60 minutes of near-flawless football in order to win.
That plan seemed to work in the first half, as NC State entered halftime trailing the Orange 10-6. But the defense couldn’t quell Syracuse for all four quarters, giving up two touchdowns on the Orange’s final pair of drives. With the inability to score its own touchdowns on offense, the defense’s strong effort for a majority of the game was rendered moot.
With the matchup against Syracuse being the first litmus test for a Leary-less offense, it’s now clear that the absence of the ACC Preseason Player of the Year is as detrimental to the offense and the NC State football team as everyone might have feared.
However, with the red-and-white set to face a less than impressive 2-5 Virginia Tech squad that currently holds a spot at the bottom of the ACC’s Coastal Division, a matchup against the Hokies will provide a chance for Chambers and the offense to establish a more consistent and effective offensive effort.
After that though, the pivot from Leary will only get tougher. With matchups against Wake Forest, at Louisville and at UNC-Chapel Hill before the end of the season, we may see similar performances to that of the Pack’s against Syracuse.