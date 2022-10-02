The then-No. 10 NC State football team just couldn’t keep up against then-No. 5 Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 1. Last year, the Pack beat Clemson and many other key opponents with solid second-half play. This time, it was quite the opposite.
It was truly a tale of two halves for the Wolfpack in Death Valley as the red-and-white (4-1, 0-1 ACC) was able to keep pace with the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) for the first 30 minutes of action. However, many of the Pack’s flaws were exposed by its lackluster second-half performance, helping Clemson race away with the 30-20 victory.
O-Line out of the break
Redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary was not sacked at all during the first half, with the solid protection helping him throw the first touchdown of the game. Things changed quickly after halftime, however, when the Wolfpack allowed two sacks in the first drive of the second half. The exploitation of the NC State offensive line resulted in a huge momentum shift, even after the Pack stuffed Clemson on its first drive to hold the Tigers to a 3-point lead.
Clemson is known for their sensational front seven, and the Tiger’s defensive adjustments in the second half helped keep NC State at bay. The Clemson defense held the Pack to just three points all the way up until the final minute of the game.
Dropped and overthrown passes
Multiple missed opportunities and lackluster shots to the end zone by Leary characterized the offense's deficit in productivity on the night. Leary’s one interception was a result of a tipped ball that bounced off the hands of redshirt sophomore wide receiver Christopher Toudle after an inaccurate throw. After the interception, a fumble was added to the list of offensive miscues for the Pack in the second half.
Even without the two turnovers, NC State still had numerous dropped passes, further leading to a lack of offensive production. Meanwhile, Clemson found its rhythm on offense and widened its lead in the third and fourth quarters.
Looking ahead
This matchup was perhaps the biggest deciding factor in who will represent the ACC’s Atlantic Division in the conference championship. With Clemson sitting undefeated at 5-0, the Tigers are set to face a few challenging opponents, but the Wolfpack had the best chance of handing the ACC superpower a loss.
Meanwhile, NC State would have to win-out to give itself a good shot at ACC Championship contention. While the Wolfpack is set to play Florida State and Wake Forest at home, the red-and-white faces a tough road schedule against the likes of Syracuse, Louisville and rival UNC-Chapel Hill.