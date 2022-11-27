The Pack is back; the Heels are not. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, NC State football responded after two straight losses and pulled off an upset against rival UNC in Chapel Hill.
NC State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) rallied around senior kicker Chris Dunn in double overtime to win the game 30-27. This marks two straight wins against UNC (9-3, 6-2 ACC) and four in the last five meetings between the Wolfpack and the Heels in Kenan Stadium.
Despite several key injuries and heavy criticism of offensive coordinator Tim Beck, the Pack muscled its way to a win. The resilient Wolfpack football team responded by ending its 8-4 season on a high note.
Wide receivers brought their A-game
This NC State group of wideouts has had a rocky year. From disappearing in many games to lighting it up in others, it's been a season of peaks and valleys. This game was a peak, and hopefully, a sign of more to come.
In the last two games, the Wolfpack offense looked anemic. Against the Heels, the offense came to life, totaling 330 yards. Looking closer, the fact that 271 of those 330 yards came through the air is more impressive, a season-high for the Wolfpack in conference play and second-highest all year.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley played a partial role in this success, but an electric group of wideouts did as well. Ten different players caught passes in the game, and five caught more than three balls.
Senior wide receiver Devin Carter made six catches for 130 yards and one touchdown, cementing yet another great game versus UNC. Carter has a knack for putting together big-time performances against the rival Tar Heels every year, and this season was no exception.
Freshman wideout Terrell Timmons Jr. also played a significant role in the Wolfpack win. His touchdown catch in triple coverage allowed the Wolfpack offense to get off the ground floor and propel them to a double-digit lead early in the second quarter.
Defensive unit plays phenomenal game
NC State’s defense showed why it was touted as one of the best groups in the country at the start of the season. With countless plays in crucial moments, this defense once again rose to the test.
The Pack’s gameplan hinged on giving UNC quarterback Drake Maye fits all night, and it was executed perfectly. Totaling two sacks and nine TFLs, the defense repeatedly put UNC's offensive lineman on the ground.
This group dealt with a myriad of injuries to crucial players during the game. Senior linebacker Payton Wilson and graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore were both sidelined at points, allowing others to shine against the talented UNC offense.
The secondary also played incredibly well, allowing only 233 yards from the Heisman hopeful Maye. The Pack’s pass coverage gave all the help in the world, letting the front seven get home and sack Maye twice. The defense also held Maye to a QBR of 63, his second-worst of the second season. NC State’s tenacious defense was the main reason.
The Wolfpack also accomplished something historical by holding every opponent to under 30 points, a feat not accomplished since 1980.
The emergence of Ben Finley
Who would have thought four months ago the Wolfpack would start its fourth-string quarterback on the road against UNC? No one. However, that fact didn't scare Finley — he rose to the challenge.
Throwing for almost 300 yards and nearly 30 completions, Finley showed what he was made of and gave all he had for the win. With two touchdowns and some timely runs, Finley gave the Pack all they needed to pull it out in Chapel Hill.
Just like his older brother, former NC State QB Ryan Finley, Ben was clutch. In all the moments the Pack needed yards, Finley got those yards. On third down deep into the third quarter in a tie ballgame, Finley launched a ball to Carter for a TD putting the Pack up seven. That touchdown was a turning point in the game as an eerie silence fell over the crowd at Kenan Stadium after the Pack finished celebrating.
That moment encapsulated this football season. When NC State was down, it fought back. When injuries hampered the team, it didn't flinch. When opposing stadiums came alive, the Pack lived to quiet the crowd. The overall season could have been much better, but the Wolfpack's accomplishments in Chapel Hill can’t be diminished.