The NC State softball team dropped its final game of the River City Leadoff on Sunday, Feb. 13, losing 1-0 to the Western Carolina Catamounts after winning its first four games of the weekend.
The Wolfpack (4-1) scored a combined 23 runs in its first four games of the weekend, but were nearly no-hit by Catamounts (4-1) starting pitcher Jayme Eilers.
Eilers pitched the full seven innings against the Pack, allowing just one hit, a two-out single by graduate catcher Taylor Johnson in the top of the seventh. The right-hander ended the game with 11 strikeouts and just two walks on 102 pitches.
The game’s lone run came in a two-error top of the first, as Western Carolina’s leadoff runner reached first on an error before advancing to third on another. A fielder’s choice brought that runner home from third for what would prove to be a decisive opening run.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Aisha Weixlmann bounced back from the first-inning error, pitching a complete game and only allowing two hits, while walking two batters and striking out seven.
The Wolfpack will return to Dail Softball Stadium for the Wolfpack Classic, which will see the Pack play five games across three days. First pitch for the Pack’s home opener is set for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.