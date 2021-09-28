With National Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, it seems as good a time as any to celebrate the NC State student-athletes who have Latinx roots. The University proudly represents a population with a wide variety of ethnic backgrounds, including an undergraduate Hispanic population of approximately 1,412 students.
Freshman defender Fernanda Soto finds herself within that population as a member of the Wolfpack women’s soccer team. As an athlete, Soto has been a key contributor for the Pack, starting in each of the team’s games this year despite it being her first season with the squad. From a soccer perspective, Soto’s future within the program is bright, but she believes that NC State has much more to offer her outside of the sport.
“[NC State was] definitely my top choice, it stood out more than any other school, having the history and the background right along with it... it’s just that the school comes with family,” Soto said.
Family is one thing Soto holds very close to her heart, attributing her dedication to those she loves to her cultural background.
“The first thing that comes to my head is family, and our traditions that we have,” Soto said. “I always think my family is a priority. … [It’s] something that everyone has sure, but especially in Hispanic and Latino [culture].”
In her brief time with the Pack so far, Soto feels as if she has been able to capitalize on the importance of family. It was important to her to find aplace that she could call “home” during her college search, and NC State has given her the opportunity to do so not only through friendships made on campus but also through being a member of the Wolfpack student-athletes family.
“[I’ve] been trying to make more friendships with everyone and get along with everyone,” Soto said. “I haven’t been homesick, which is very surprising to me; this team does a very good job for that to not happen.”
A portion of the success that Soto has found in finding a family away from the one she holds so close can be attributed to the University’s success in making her culture feel appreciated. A great example can be found in a recent home game where teammates from international backgrounds were recognized before a home game.
“[NC State] does a very good job,” Soto said. “The other day we had a home game and all the internationals got little gift baskets, it was really cute. To see that, everybody does a really good job.”
Soto wears her heritage as a badge of honor and has done so on the biggest stages. As a member of the U15 US National Team in 2018, she had the opportunity to represent both her Mexican roots and her home country simultaneously.
“It was an honor to represent not just my Mexican side, but being American as well,” Soto said. “It was definitely something different. … [It] was hard to adjust to, but it was definitely an amazing experience. I would definitely do it again, and hopefully, if I get the chance, I would take it in a heartbeat.”
Soto’s college career has gotten off to a great start on the field, and after speaking with her it seems that holds true outside of her sport. In a celebration as important as Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s important to recognize and attain a better understanding of what it means to be of Latinx descent.
While her future with the Pack is still unwritten, it seems that Soto is firm in her belief that there’s nowhere else she’s supposed to be.
“This place really called to me,” Soto said. “‘You need to come here,’ [it said], like it’s my path. It was my path to come here and I’m following it.”