Diaz leaps on the beam

Sophomore gymnast Gabrielle Diaz performs a leap on the balance beam during NC State’s Red and White Exhibition meet at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Diaz and her teammates on the white team beat the red team 10-7.

 Amrita Malur

The NC State gymnastics team finished second in its quad meet on Saturday, Jan. 29. The Wolfpack finished with 195.250, beating William & Mary and George Washington, but falling to New Hampshire’s 195.400.

The Wolfpack trailed both George Washington and New Hampshire heading into the second half of the meet, but an excellent showing on floor helped the Pack push past George Washington and take second.

The Wolfpack started the day on vault, where it saw multiple career highs and an event debut. Junior Shruthi Anand tied her career high with a 9.800 and junior Alexis Ortega bested her career high with a 9.825. Freshman Hailey Merchant made her vault debut in the meet, scoring a 9.800.

The Pack scored 48.300 on bars during the second rotation. Sophomore Carina Jordan was the lone member of the Wolfpack to score above 9.800, recording a 9.850.

The Wolfpack bounced back a bit in the third rotation, scoring 48.700 on beam. Junior Emily Shepard led the way with a 9.875, while graduate student Nicole Webb and freshman Macy Jennings followed up with a 9.775 and 9.750, respectively.

The fourth and final rotation saw the Pack end the day on a strong note, scoring 49.275 on floor.

Sophomores Madison Benson and Gabrielle Diaz started off the rotation with a pair of 9.825s. With her score, Diaz bested her previous career best.

Freshman Lauren Rutherford narrowly bested the pair of sophomores, tying her career-high with a 9.850.

Shepard and Jordan added the exclamation point to the Pack’s excellent day on floor scoring 9.900 and 9.875, respectively.

The Pack will now hit the road for a tri meet on Sunday, Feb. 6 against Pitt and West Virginia in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tags

Sports Editor

I'm Nicholas Schnittker, one of the two assistant sports editors for Technician. I'm in the class of 2022 and am currently majoring in communication and minoring in journalism. I have been at Technician since August 2018 and an editor since May 2019.