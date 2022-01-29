The NC State gymnastics team finished second in its quad meet on Saturday, Jan. 29. The Wolfpack finished with 195.250, beating William & Mary and George Washington, but falling to New Hampshire’s 195.400.
The Wolfpack trailed both George Washington and New Hampshire heading into the second half of the meet, but an excellent showing on floor helped the Pack push past George Washington and take second.
The Wolfpack started the day on vault, where it saw multiple career highs and an event debut. Junior Shruthi Anand tied her career high with a 9.800 and junior Alexis Ortega bested her career high with a 9.825. Freshman Hailey Merchant made her vault debut in the meet, scoring a 9.800.
.@HaileyMerchant0 bringing her A game on her first career vault with a 9.800!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/qGS2pdrfiv— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) January 29, 2022
The Pack scored 48.300 on bars during the second rotation. Sophomore Carina Jordan was the lone member of the Wolfpack to score above 9.800, recording a 9.850.
Bars leadoff queen 👑 Carina opens things for the Pack with a 9.850!📺 https://t.co/L6oIngn9nt#GoPack pic.twitter.com/9PdESiyLhV— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) January 29, 2022
The Wolfpack bounced back a bit in the third rotation, scoring 48.700 on beam. Junior Emily Shepard led the way with a 9.875, while graduate student Nicole Webb and freshman Macy Jennings followed up with a 9.775 and 9.750, respectively.
The fourth and final rotation saw the Pack end the day on a strong note, scoring 49.275 on floor.
Sophomores Madison Benson and Gabrielle Diaz started off the rotation with a pair of 9.825s. With her score, Diaz bested her previous career best.
That's a career high of 9.825 for Gabby in the leadoff spot!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/Jx1hej1Wq6— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) January 29, 2022
Freshman Lauren Rutherford narrowly bested the pair of sophomores, tying her career-high with a 9.850.
Shepard and Jordan added the exclamation point to the Pack’s excellent day on floor scoring 9.900 and 9.875, respectively.
IT'S A 9.900 FOR @emilyshepard24! Stunning routine on floor 🤩📺 https://t.co/L6oIngn9nt#GoPack pic.twitter.com/jEI5GAjrJ8— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) January 29, 2022
The Pack will now hit the road for a tri meet on Sunday, Feb. 6 against Pitt and West Virginia in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.