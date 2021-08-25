Last year was a good, not great, year for NC State’s receiving corps. This year, though, with all five of the Wolfpack’s top receivers from last season back, Leary healthy and Beck’s offense firmly cemented, the wide receiver corps will play a pivotal role in the success of this offense.
“I think last year, coach Beck was still trying to figure out his personnel,” said redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas. “Even though I was here for a couple years, bringing in his new offense, he just wanted to see who his playmakers were. So I think he has an idea of that now, so it’s more of fixing the little things here and there, instead of trying to figure out personnel. So it’s a lot easier to just focus on the little things and get better at the little things every day.”
While the group now has a year of Beck’s offense under its belt, the receivers are acclimating to another new coach, with the Wolfpack bringing in Joker Phillips as the wide receivers coach during the offseason. Replacing McDonald came as a bit of a surprise, but after six years with the team, getting a fresh face into the receiver room will have its benefits.
“[Coach McDonald] even told me, ‘There's only so much I can do for you,’” Thomas said. “Change is always good, because I think it can help someone actually blossom. … I love the way [Joker’s] come in and just embraced his role. He understands there's a veteran group and also a young group. He's given the power to the players to really coach the young group. And he trusts the older guys.”
Led by the trio of Thomas, Carter and senior Emeka Emezie, the Wolfpack’s group is bolstered by a large group of other receivers who can contribute solid numbers. Freshman receiver Porter Rooks is one of those receivers.
In 2020, Rooks racked up nearly 300 yards on 24 receptions, solid numbers for a freshman stuck behind the impressive trio of Thomas, Carter and Emezie. With good speed and solid hands, Rooks will be a versatile option for the Wolfpack this season.
“My freshman year was a good year,” Rooks said. “It’s just something to build off of. It’s nothing to get complacent about at all. But this season, I feel like I just want to stretch the field a little bit more, take the top off the defense, show my speed. I feel like that’s kind of underrated.”
With four strong options and a few other veterans and young guys that can contribute when needed, the receiving corps is deep headed into the 2021 season.
“Obviously when I came here, my redshirt freshman year, that was a really close, strong group,” Thomas said. “I would say this is the most depth we’ve had. I look back in the room, we have like 21 guys, and 15 guys could go out there right now. It’s really deep, a lot of competition.”
With a history of strong receivers in recent years, the group has a lot to live up to and Phillips is ready to help this group continue the established culture of dominant wide receivers at NC State.
“My feel for the culture is that it's a competitive culture in my room,” Phillips said. “We're deep in numbers, and talented at the top, and they've recruited some talent in the class. ... My expectation is for me to continue that. To continue the great wide receiver tradition. I've had a lot of success, at this position, coaching in this position, also in the past, but you better have talent. And there's talent here.”
While he hasn’t been here long, Phillips has already made a significant impact on the players.
“It’s been great with Joker,” said redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter. “He’s a great coach. He’s very hands on and he’s very personable. He wants to know everybody’s name. Not just in the receiver room. He wants to know everybody’s name. He’s a really good person, I love him.”
With the players growing more comfortable in Beck’s offense, a lot of returning talent and a new position coach bringing in some fresh ideas to the program, the Wolfpack’s receiving corps should be in for a big year.