The Carolina Hurricanes suffered another overtime loss in a 4-3 defeat against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The game-winning goal by Anaheim center Ryan Strome snapped the Canes’ (14-6-6) four-game win streak as the Ducks (7-17-3) capitalized on a beleaguered Carolina squad entering the second half of a six-game road trip.
🚨 STROMER!!!WE WIN IN OT! #DucksStarWars | #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/oD7Z0oGRow— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 7, 2022
“I give the guys credit, they were exhausted mentally,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “You could tell at the start of the game they were not ready to go. Not from a lack of effort, just the sharpness was not there.”
Mental miscues especially hampered the Hurricanes on the defensive end. A poorly executed line change by right wing Andrei Svechnikov gifted Anaheim a 2-on-1 chance leading to Strome’s game-winner. An uncharacteristic defensive zone turnover in the first period by defenseman Jaccob Slavin set up Ducks left wing Max Comtois’ goal to make it 2-1.
🚨 Comtois!!Comer gets us right back in the lead! #DucksStarWars | #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/0xnUn9earx— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 7, 2022
Earlier in the period, Anaheim center Adam Henrique jumped on a loose puck in the Carolina zone before squeezing it past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov. The opening goal added insult to injury as defenseman Brett Pesce took a puck off his neck which initiated the chance. Pesce later returned to the ice looking no worse for wear, much to the relief of the Canes faithful.
Kochetkov redeemed himself in the crease in the grand scheme of things. The young netminder held firm in the dying minutes of regulation, parrying away several Ducks shots to send the game to OT and secure his squad at least one point. Kochetkov could hardly take the blame for Anaheim’s pair of goals in the opening period, but he kept a level head to keep Carolina in contention.
“Listen, he was good at the end,” Brind’Amour said. “They put that one flurry on at the last minute there and he made two or three really good saves that at least got us a point.”
The Hurricanes will make a pit stop back in Raleigh before heading north to take on the New York Islanders on Saturday, Dec. 10. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.