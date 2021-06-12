The NC State track team sent multiple entrants to the NCAA Championships, which concluded Saturday, June 12. The Wolfpack’s solid all-around performance was made even better on the final day, as graduate student Elly Henes finished her NC State career as a national champion.
What an ending to Elly’s career!Not only is she our first women’s national champion in any event since 2002, she’s our first 5000m champion since our head coach (and Elly’s mom) Laurie Henes won the title in 1991!#GoPack #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/ti6GcmbZHa— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) June 13, 2021
Henes placed first in the women’s 5000-meter event with a time of 15:28.05, earning her not only the gold medal, but also first team All-American honors. 30 years ago, Elly’s mother and current women’s track and field head coach Laurie Henes accomplished the same feat.
"It's the perfect fairy tale ending."- NC State's Elly Henes #NCAATF x @Wolfpack_TF pic.twitter.com/89ezMMqze9— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 13, 2021
Junior Savannah Shaw participated in the same race, posting a 16:02.90 to put her in 16th place. She won second team All-American honors after her debut in the NCAA Championships.
On the men’s side, redshirt junior Ian Shanklin posted a new school record in the men’s 5,000-meter event, clocking in at 13:23.48. This was his personal best by almost 25 seconds and beat the school record by almost 3 seconds. This time was also an Olympic Trials qualifying mark.
On the second day of the Championships, sophomore Kelsey Chmiel participated in the 10,000-meter race. She finished with a time of 32:45.83 which was good for eighth place. This time beat her personal best by nearly a minute and is the second-best time in school history. She also received first team All-American honors.
Junior Hannah Steelman participated on the same day, racing in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. She placed 14th in the event and was awarded 2nd team All-American honors.
On the first day of the Championships, the men’s relay team participated in the 4x100 relay race. The team, composed of sophomore Henry Young, junior Alan Alvarez, senior Von Douglas, and redshirt senior Junpai Dowdy, placed 20th in the semifinals with a time of 39.88. All four members received honorable mention All-American honors.
The Pack is cooking up a FAST 4x100 🔥🐺📈#WolfpackTF #PackSprints pic.twitter.com/YeUzZLngQw— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) June 10, 2021