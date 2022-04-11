The Seattle Storm selected former NC State center Elissa Cunane with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Meanwhile, former teammate Kayla Jones was selected five picks later by the Minnesota Lynx. Both players were picked in the second round on Monday, April 11.
Cunane and Jones become the 17th and 18th players drafted in NC State history and the first since Kiara Leslie, who was selected by the Washington Mystics in the 2019 draft.
Cunane leaves the Wolfpack an NC State legend, fresh off taking the Pack to its second-ever Elite Eight appearance. The 6-foot-5 center out of Summerfield, North Carolina holds career averages of 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 125 games with NC State. Cunane came to NC State in the 2018-19 season and quickly became a starter, going on to win two straight ACC Tournament MVPs in the 2021 and 2022.
"It's been a great weekend,” Cunane said. “I'm excited to be drafted to Seattle. I'm excited to get to work and learn from the veterans there."
Though Cunane slipped to the second round, one of the last two players invited to the WNBA Draft to be taken, she joins a Seattle team that went 21-11 last season. The Storm rosters Breanna Stewart, one of the best players in the WNBA and a blueprint for Cunane to model, as well as Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird.
“Just being able to learn from them on the court and off the court,” Cunane said. “Their work ethic and experience in big games, championships. I'm really just looking forward to being able to soak up as much as I can. … I grew up watching Breanna Stewart. Her versatility and ability to shoot the ball. … It's just learning as much as I can from her."
Jones came to NC State in the 2017-18 season, becoming a core piece of the rotation in the 2019-20 season and going on to be a crucial part of the NC State teams that three-peated in the ACC Tournament. Jones holds career averages of 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 139 games played with NC State and shot over 40% from 3 in each of the last two seasons.
Minnesota rosters Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles, two players that Jones can learn from in the post.
“That's huge,” Cunane said of the Jones selection. “I didn't get to see any picks after mine, so I'm very happy that KJ got chosen. She puts in so much work."