In an action-packed match back at Dail Soccer Field, the NC State women’s soccer team tied the Miami Hurricanes 3-3 on Saturday, Oct 15.
With the Hurricanes jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half, it seemed like a dismal result was in order for the Wolfpack (7-5-4, 2-4-1 ACC). However, the red-and-white clawed its way back into the match, quickly erasing the 3-0 deficit just as quickly as Miami (4-6-3, 1-5-1 ACC) created it.
The six-goal match had more than enough action and electrifying moments to go around, but with numerous chances for NC State to bag the winner at the end, it wasn’t the finish the Wolfpack was looking for, especially considering the three conceded goals in the first 20 minutes of the match.
“Gutsy to come back down 3-0,” said team captain and graduate defender Lulu Guttenberger. “Being down 3-0 is a hard test to come back from in any game, especially an ACC game, so I’m proud of the team for that, but we have a lot to work on.”
Guttenberger was an integral part of that comeback effort, scoring two goals that were separated by a mere 63 seconds. The first came in the 24th minute after Guttenbeger made a sliding shot attempt, forcing the ball into the net for the Pack’s first score.
She wasn’t done quite yet, however, as just a minute later Guttenberger helped dig into Miami’s lead even further by slotting away a penalty kick earned by senior forward Jameese Joseph.
After the rollercoaster that was the first half, the latter 45 didn’t disappoint in terms of action either. Exactly three minutes after the kickoff, Joseph scored her seventh goal of the season, leveling the match at 3-3 after receiving an assist from fellow senior forward Leyah Hall-Robinson.
Some back and forth play followed Joseph’s goal, but the final 20 minutes of the match saw chance after chance fall just short of a goal for the home side. With eight shots in that time span, most of which seriously threatened to break the deadlock, the Wolfpack kept knocking on Miami’s door. But between blocks from defenders, missed shots and some miraculous saves from the Canes’ keeper, NC State couldn’t find the go-ahead goal.
In addition, the Wolfpack took a total 21 shots, six of which were on goal. It seemed as though the ball just refused to reach the back of the net for the Wolfpack after the first three goals.
Following Guttenberger’s brace, the NC State defense shut down Miami for the remainder of the game thanks to heavy defensive pressure and junior goalkeeper Maria Echazarreta making two huge saves to close out the half. However, after the defense was unable to handle the Hurricane goals in the first 20 minutes, it was a long shot for NC State to earn a full three points by the end of the match.
After the rough start and the disappointing end of the match against Miami, NC State is now 1-4-1 in its last six matches, all of which against ACC opponents.
“We gotta get some wins,” said head coach Tim Santoro. “It's the bottom line, we need to put some wins together, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
For Santoro and the rest of the squad, it seems as though winning is the only focus at the moment, especially with just three matches left in the 2022 regular season.
“You’ve got to show up to every single game and put your heart into the game 100%,” Guttenberger said. “Every single game, every single day. Looking forward to the next game, and winning is the key for the next three games that we have left.”
NC State will try to get back in the win column in its next match against Louisville. The final match at Dail Soccer Field for the regular season will be played on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.