Six hundred and seventeen miles. That is the distance graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden traveled when he made the ultimate decision to become a member of the Pack before the 2021 season. Before his arrival in Raleigh, the Newberry, Florida native played three seasons for the Florida State Seminoles. Durden is not the only former Seminole to join the Pack in 2021, as graduate safety Cyrus Fagan arrived earlier in the year. Durden credits Fagan with being a huge factor in his decision to enroll at NC State.
“He was probably the sole reason I came here,” Durden said. “Cyrus played a major part. He just kind of told me how everything was … just the situation. It worked out perfectly for us.”
Durden’s decision to transfer to the Pack has presented him with countless benefits. Durden believes his life has changed greatly since his transfer to NC State.
“I feel like I’m playing at a higher level and I’m in a better headspace,” Durden said. “I’m just pretty happy about that.”
With an improved headspace and a new playing environment, it was destined for Durden to create an impact on the field for Tony Gibson’s defense.
During the 2021 season, Durden was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line. He started eight games, including the final seven games of the season, switching between the nose tackle and the edge. During his first year with the Pack, Durden racked up 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. His most impressive outing came during the Wolfpack’s upset win against the Clemson Tigers. In the game, Durden totaled six tackles, 1.5 sacks and a QB pressure.
Durden’s impact however, did not go unnoticed as Durden was one of the six members of the Pack to be featured as a member on the first-team All-ACC. On top of his All-ACC selection, he was also selected as a member of the first-team Academic All-ACC. Earning all of these accolades in just his first season with the Pack was a huge accomplishment for Durden.
“It felt pretty good … it’s a testament of my hard work,” Durden said. “This is what I worked so hard for in the offseason last year, just to have that pay off. It was big time.”
To go along with his All-ACC selections, Durden was awarded the Carey Brewbaker Award, which is handed out annually by the NC State coaches to the top defensive lineman, and was selected to serve as one of the team captains for the Pack during the 2022 season.
After a disappointing finish to the season that saw a last-minute backout in the Holiday Bowl by UCLA and head coach Dave Doeren’s opportunity for his first 10 win season with the Pack stripped away, the goals for Durden and the Pack are high. This season, the Wolfpack has its eyes set on Charlotte where it can end its ACC Championship drought with the NC State’s first conference title since 1979 and potentially book a trip to the College Football Playoff.