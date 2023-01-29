With both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta’s two-year contracts expiring next summer, it’s more than likely that the Carolina Hurricanes will use the opportunity to free up space on their roster and give some playing time to hotshot rookie Pyotr Kochetkov.
Halfway through the season, Managing Editor Sam Overton and Assistant Photo Editor Ethan Rimolt give their opinions as to which goalie the Canes should drop.
Why Carolina should drop Frederik Andersen: Sam Overton
Out of the 48 games the Hurricanes have played so far this year, Andersen has appeared in exactly 13. Months after missing the playoffs due to an MCL tear, the well-seasoned veteran handed the reins to Raanta and Kochetkov on Nov. 9 due to an undisclosed lower-body injury. He didn’t return for 64 days.
Even more recently, Andersen sustained an upper-body injury during Jan. 25’s game against the Dallas Stars — he dipped immediately following the first period, and his status remained unclear but optimistic for days as Caniacs waited on word from head coach Rod Brind’Amour.
I’m almost positive that Andersen’s current affliction is a benign one. That being said, hearing that news felt like a tale we know all too well because, as it is, the Hurricanes have notched 22 wins without Andersen. After he missed the playoffs last year, Raanta came in to effectively save Carolina’s chances at making it past the first round against the Boston Bruins.
And, who’s to say another injury won’t pop up anytime soon? Or that Andersen will return to the ice as quickly as fans think he will? I’m inclined to think that Andersen may be experiencing a mental block when he’s on or off the ice, injured or uninjured. The soft-spoken Denmark native doesn’t say much regarding his injuries — and to be fair, I don’t expect him to — but it’s not too crazy to think that the big guy could be experiencing some goaltending jitters. It’s a little far-fetched, but maybe his brain is keeping him off the ice more than his physical injuries are.
Plus, Raanta is the experienced veteran the Canes need to guide Kochetkov once he returns to the NHL. Boasting a 244-game resume with a .917 save percentage — .001 above Andersen, mind you — Raanta’s friendly attitude and years of experience can easily lead the next crop of Hurricanes goalies.
Is it a little crazy to suggest that Carolina drop its two-time Jennings Trophy winner? Maybe. But given Raanta’s unshakeable experience and the indisputable fact that he’s been on the ice for Carolina nearly as much as Andersen has, I don’t think we should be counting Raanta out so quickly.
Why Carolina should drop Antti Raanta: Ethan Rimolt
While being a solid backup goalie for some time, Raanta has shown that he can’t hold the starting goaltender role for the Carolina Hurricanes, posting a worrying .897 save percentage in the 2022-2023 season so far.
With Kochetkov breaking onto the scene as a valuable prospect the Hurricanes should seek to develop, the team needs a strong goaltender with plenty of experience to help guide the young buck. Andersen fits that bill perfectly.
Andersen has proven to be a workhorse for all three teams he’s played for throughout his career. His time in Carolina started in July 2021 when he signed with the team in free agency. During his first season in Raleigh, Andersen had a career-best season, posting a staggering .922 save percentage to place third in the NHL among goaltenders (minimum 25 games played).
Raanta posted a serviceable .912 but placed 20th among goaltenders (also a minimum of 25 games played), a far cry from Andersen’s performance. Although Andersen’s time with the Hurricanes has been clouded by injuries, he’s still proven to be a valuable asset to the team. With Kotchetkov's undeniable talent, Canes fans can rest easy if Andersen misses a few games here and there.
While Raanta could be considered a veteran player, Andersen has played 211 more games — more than two seasons worth — while being in the NHL for the same number of seasons as Raanta. That experience and knowledge is invaluable to a developing prospect such as Kochetkov.
And, what about the playoffs? Everyone knows the Stanley Cup is the real prize for NHL teams. Andersen has that covered too, playing nearly three times more playoff games than Raanta and winning just over four times as many games as his counterpart. As of his return on Jan. 12, Andersen has posted a stellar .938 save percentage in just four games, proving how well his skill carries over even directly after long-term injury.
It’s evident that Raanta’s performance has slumped during his time in the limelight, and while he may be a better fit on a different roster, his future likely won’t see him in Raleigh anymore. The Hurricanes need to make their choice pretty soon. The 2022-2023 NHL season is just past the halfway mark, and both Andersen and Raanta are set to become free agents at the end of the season. The choice is clear — Andersen needs to be the guy between the posts for as long as Carolina can keep him.