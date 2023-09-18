NC State football’s running game has been underwhelming through the first three games of 2023, and it’s time to decide how the Pack should move forward with its backs.
NC State inconsistently produced in the running game through the first three games of the season because there’s a revolving door at the position. While senior running back Jordan Houston is technically the lead back, he hasn’t received more than 13 carries in a game this season. It’s hard for a running back to find rhythm within an offense when he isn’t on the field for an extended period of time.
The solution to this problem is to stick with one running back and let him get most of the touches.
Sophomore running back Michael Allen is the most versatile running back on the roster and should take the lead role. Allen is a shifty runner who makes defenders miss while also being the best receiver amongst the running back group. His combination of elusiveness and catching ability makes him the perfect workhorse back.
Allen has proved his worth in limited action so far for the Wolfpack and has made a case for being the number one option at the position. Against VMI, Allen averaged 7.8 yards per carry, which was the highest among all the backs. He also caught three passes for 14 yards which was the most amongst the group. With Allen in the game, the defense will never know if he’s in to run the ball or make a play as a receiver.
While some argue it’s better to rotate running backs to keep the defense on its heels, it hurts the offense when there’s a constant change at running back. Each running back has their own style of running — some running backs are more patient and let the offensive line set up blocks, and others run straight downhill as soon as they touch the ball.
The offensive line would greatly benefit if there was one main back so they knew how to block for him. The continuity between the offensive line and running back can’t be overlooked when trying to build a consistent run game.
Not only does the offense benefit from a one-back system, but the running back does as well. Just like any other position, the running back needs consistent reps to feel comfortable and in a rhythm. It’s impossible to do that when they get subbed out and have to watch from the sidelines. Keeping the same back on the field for consecutive drives will give him confidence and lead to more decisive cuts and better vision in run lanes.
For example, Notre Dame gives running back Audric Estime a bulk of its carries. Estime leads the country in rush yards and Notre Dame is considered one of the best running teams in the nation. I’m not saying NC State has a player like Estime, but giving the carries to one back has proven to work for the Fighting Irish and the Pack saw it up close and personal.
In order for the Wolfpack to stay competitive in the ACC, it has to improve its running game. The Pack is ninth in the ACC in rush yards per game, so something has to change. Going to a lead back approach at running back will benefit everyone on the offense.
