NC State football can’t afford to only use one running back on offense.
In today’s game, you must be able to catch the ball and run downhill to be an effective running back. There are very few players in the NFL — and even fewer in college — who are elite at both, which often leads to a two-back system with players splitting carries across most teams.
The Wolfpack has yet to have a star running back — no back has surpassed 100 yards in the last three games, and the Wolfpack offense is on track to not have a single running back get over 400 yards individually. Graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong has been NC State’s leading rusher through three games.
Until NC State has an exceptional running back to rely on, it only makes sense to split carries and catches among the backs in a committee-style backfield.
NC State is going to find success on offense if it uses multiple backs in different ways. It makes it harder on the opponent if you’re shaking things up because giving the defense different looks keeps them guessing. The last thing you want to do in an already-struggling offensive system is become predictable. If the defense can’t predict your plays, it opens up more space on the field for everyone.
NC State’s offense has also shifted to a higher frequency of short and intermediate throws and screens rather than traditional running plays. Every year since 2018, NC State’s rushing attempts and yards have steadily decreased — until last year, when quarterback Devin Leary suffered a season-ending injury that forced the Pack to run the ball rather than trust multiple unproven quarterbacks. As the Wolfpack continues to use more unique short-yardage plays like screens, it should be open to using all of its backs rather than just one.
If the Wolfpack won’t commit to the run game as a whole, why should it commit a majority of touches to one running back?
The Wolfpack has the second-worst passing efficiency in the ACC at the moment and it doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon. The offense has good pass-catching backs in senior running back Jordan Houston and sophomore running back Michael Allen, so getting them more involved in different ways greatly enhances the Pack’s offensive proficiency.
The main issue right now is not who is running the ball, but the way NC State is using its backs. Inside runs on first down every time create a very one-dimensional offense. Ultimately, the last thing NC State should be doing is limiting the number of players who touch the ball.
Running by committee is the next evolution in football and the Wolfpack shouldn’t be shy to embrace this trend. The red-and-white has talent in every corner of its running back room, so why not use it to its advantage and give a lackluster offense a jolt of energy.
