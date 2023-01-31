With each passing game, news suggests that graduate forward Jack Clark is getting closer and closer to making his long-awaited return to the court for NC State men’s basketball.
In the time building up to that return, there’s a conversation to be had surrounding what his role should look like in a lineup that found a new gear to win six of its seven contests in January.
The argument for Jack Clark off the bench: Wade Bowman
Before suffering his core injury in NC State’s matchup against Clemson, Clark had proven his worth as a valuable rebounder and defender, leading the team in total rebounds and bringing a necessary combination of size, strength, speed and skillfulness on the ball into the lineup. Even with all those positive characteristics, the Wolfpack hadn’t found the groove necessary to take down the real challenges on its schedule, including losses against Miami, Pitt and Kansas.
In the time since he left the lineup, revelations at the four spot — redshirt junior forward Greg Gantt and sophomore forward Ernest Ross — have this offense firing on all cylinders without skipping a beat on defense.
Gantt’s motor on both ends of the floor energizes NC State to play the high-octane, run-and-gun style that has the team sitting pretty at No. 39 in net rankings. Whether it’s reeling in a team-high in rebounds such as he did against Wake Forest or containing Miami’s Jordan Miller to 13 points in 39 minutes of court time, Gantt continues to find ways to adjust his game to whatever the Wolfpack needs of him to ensure a win.
Perhaps even sweeter for NC State has been Ross’ development with the extra minutes gained from Clark’s absence. Coming out of high school as a four-star prospect revered for his freakish athleticism and length, the sophomore is finally showing flashes of what everyone expected him to become. Scoring a career-high 17 points against Miami in one of NC State’s more important wins of the season, Ross is building a solid resume of his own for the starting gig.
What I believe sets Gantt apart from Ross and Clark for the starting job is how effective Gantt is on the court without the ball in his hands. Clark easily has the leg up in scoring prowess, but in a lineup with sophomore guard Terquavion Smith, graduate forward DJ Burns, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner and senior guard Casey Morsell, is that what NC State needs? My answer is no.
Attempting 8.1 field goals a game before his injury, Clark certainly wasn’t afraid to get his shots up. That’s definitely not a negative; however, a confident shooter coming off the bench when any of the offensive threats listed above need a breather would provide perfect balance to this Wolfpack offense. It’s when you add those eight attempts back into a lineup with some of the most confident shooters in the conference where you could see some drop off in offensive efficiency.
Clark’s talent isn’t in question; he’s a special player with spark-plug potential to get this team rolling. But, having taken claim as the highest-scoring offense in the ACC since his injury, NC State would be smart to not fix what’s not broken. Find a healthy balance of minutes for all three standout forwards, but maintain the momentum of the current starting five until a glaring issue presents itself.
The argument for Jack Clark in the starting five: Noah Teague
Prior to going down with an injury, Clark had started 15 games for the Pack after transferring from La Salle. Throughout the first half of the season, he flashed potential as a two-way wing, and with his return nearing, he should be given the starting nod based on his well-rounded skill set.
Clark’s best skill is his phenomenal perimeter defense, as he recorded a steal in 13 of his 15 games, snatching a career-high five against Campbell. That ability to force turnovers and create fastbreak opportunities is a boon to the Wolfpack defense. After a brutal season on the defensive end last year, Clark’s presence has been critical to NC State’s rise from the bottom of the league.
Additionally, Clark’s playstyle fits perfectly into head coach Kevin Keatts’ system. The Wolfpack offense is at its best in the fastbreak, and having players like Clark that create these opportunities is critical to NC State maintaining its style of play. Allowing Clark to start and play during key moments will only help improve the offense by helping the team get easy shots in transition.
Clark is also the Pack’s best option on offense at the four. Since his injury, Keatts has rolled with Gantt in this spot. Offensively, Gantt provides very little threat to opposing teams; he isn’t a threat from outside, isn’t particularly polished in the post and doesn’t play make for others. As a result, opposing defenses don’t guard Gantt closely and instead pay more attention to the Pack’s more potent scorers. While NC State doesn’t need another high-volume scorer, having five capable scorers in the starting lineup is important, especially as March Madness gets closer.
Meanwhile, Clark offers the Pack an intriguing scoring option, showing flashes offensively during a few different games. In the season opener against Austin Peay, Clark shot 6-11 from the field, including 3-6 from deep, showcasing his range. Against Elon, Clark shot 9-18 for a respectable 21 points, more than Gantt has scored all year.
On the flip side, Clark has also struggled to shoot at times, going only 26.1 from distance, and he has had some inefficient performances that can’t be overlooked. However, he at least provides some shooting threat, unlike Gantt.
Additionally, Clark is a reliable free-throw shooter at 83.3%, something NC State has struggled with this year. In close games, Clark’s abilities at the stripe would be a major asset. Free-throw shooting is also a good indicator of if a player can shoot well from 3, and considering his high percentage from the line, it’s reasonable to assume his 3-point shooting is far from a lost cause.
Clark also provides help on the glass that can prove valuable for the Wolfpack. Since the Wolfpack starts three guards, having good rebounders in the frontcourt is critical. Clark is averaging 7.3 boards per game this season, a team high, and while Gantt is a quality rebounder as well, averaging 4.8 boards per game since stepping into a starting role, Clark has already proven he’s just as good in this department.
Without a doubt, Clark should be given the opportunity to start when he returns from injury. He adds perimeter defense, scoring potential and rebounding. Gantt has helped hold down the fort in Clark’s absence and earned a consistent role with his rebounding and gritty defense, but he offers a lower ceiling on the offensive end. With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Keatts needs to maximize the potential of his starting five and roll with Clark.