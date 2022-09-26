Facing the UConn Huskies, NC State’s defense was on a mission to shut down its opponent. Allowing only 10 points and 160 total yards of offense, the Wolfpack defense succeeded. Throughout the game, UConn struggled to find any rhythm on offense, which led to seven three-and-outs over the course of the game. Such a dominating performance was the perfect ending to a strong nonconference stretch from the defense.
Defensive Line
The defensive line showed out against UConn. Throughout the game, NC State disrupted the passing game, while also containing the Huskies’ rushing attack. Unable to keep the defensive line at bay, UConn’s offense sputtered out of control as NC State ran ahead on the scoreboard.
Sophomore defensive tackle Davin Vann led the charge for State’s defensive line. He had a pair of tackles for loss, including a sack. He also forced a fumble, adding to his impressive performance. After a quiet start to the year, Vann has upped his performance the past two games.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Joshua Harris also had an impressive outing. He finished the night with four total tackles, the most out of any defensive lineman. He also got his first sack of the season this week.
Grade: A
Linebackers
As per usual, the Wolfpack linebackers played well. While the stats were not overly impressive and there weren’t many highlights from the linebackers, they were effective in both pass and run defense.
Junior linebacker Drake Thomas was a tackling machine against UConn. His six total tackles helped shut down UConn’s rushing attack. Entering conference play next week, the Wolfpack will rely on Thomas to continue to lead the defense with his strong play.
Following his impressive return to the field last week, redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson had a relatively quiet game with only two tackles. While this was mildly disappointing, staying healthy for next week’s showdown against Clemson was important for all the linebackers, including Wilson who missed most of last season due to a shoulder injury. Star graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore also had a quiet game. Getting these two players rolling will be a major key moving into conference play.
Grade: B
Secondary
The Wolfpack allowed only 39 passing yards. NC State’s defensive backs played another phenomenal game like they have all year. While the secondary did not get any interceptions, it locked down UConn’s receivers. By taking away any hopes the Huskies had to pass the ball, the Wolfpack doomed UConn’s offense from the start.
Redshirt freshman safety Sean Brown had a breakout performance after leading the team with seven total tackles. A strong performance for a young player like Brown is an encouraging sign for the future of Wolfpack football. With sophomore cornerback Aydan White also stepping up this season, the secondary appears to be in good hands moving forward.
While Brown had an outstanding game, his more experienced teammates also played well. Senior safety Tanner Ingle had multiple tackles for loss and nearly had a sack. Junior safety Jakeen Harris also left his mark on the game, making five tackles. With several defensive backs playing well, NC State’s secondary enters conference play as one of the best in the ACC.
Grade: A