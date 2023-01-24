NC State men’s basketball’s “Smooth Operator,” also known as graduate forward DJ Burns, has quickly cemented himself as a fixture of Wolfpack athletics. The graduate transfer’s fun-loving personality and fearlessness under the rim have quickly turned him into a fan favorite, on and off the court.
After transferring from Winthrop as the reigning Big South Player of the Year, Burns has been everything promised and even more in his first season with the Pack. Last season, an obvious struggle for NC State was the absence of a big man to play in the post, so head coach Kevin Keatts knew exactly what he was doing when he turned the former Eagles star into a member of the Wolfpack.
In the beginning of the season, Burns saw steady playing time, averaging around 16 minutes per game. In his debut against Austin Peay, he got his red-and-white career off to a hot start, posting a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. However, his playing time remained limited until the Pack’s Dec. 6 matchup against Coppin State. It was there that senior forward Dusan Mahorcic went down with a scary knee injury. Since then, Burns has averaged around 25 minutes per game, propelling him and his desperately needed physical presence to the forefront of NC State’s lineup.
Since stepping into the spotlight, Burns has truly taken off. With many comparing him to former NC State standout Beejay Anya, Burns has shown that his large frame doesn’t make him one-dimensional by any stretch. He’s been able to score just as well as he’s been able to haul in rebounds, currently boasting a solid average of 10 points and four rebounds per contest. It’s safe to say that Burns has been a large reason for why the Pack has achieved the level of success that it has this year.
Immediately following the Coppin State game, he posted 16 points and eight rebounds in a road loss to Miami. A week later against Vanderbilt, he put up a very similar statline of 18 points and nine rebounds. A home matchup with Louisville was also a promising one for Burns, scoring 17 points and grabbing five more rebounds, so it’s clear that he’s one of the Pack’s most consistent performers.
Despite his early-season signs of success, he truly began to take off in a huge home matchup with then-No. 16 Duke. His impact was massive, coming off the bench to a raucous crowd inside PNC Arena. With fans across the venue chanting his name, he went to work against the Blue Devils’ fearsome big men and tallied 18 points in the Pack’s upset win. During the game, he was poked in the eye, resulting in the big man wearing sunglasses during the team’s post-game celebrations. This soon went viral and continued to build the legend Burns, or the “Smooth Operator.”
The following week, Burns and the Pack welcomed Miami, another ranked ACC foe to PNC Arena. Playing for an astounding 34 minutes, Burns flirted with a triple double, recording 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. His efforts helped the Pack gain yet another resume-building victory. He also put together a strong showing against Georgia Tech, scoring 10 points and grabbing six boards.
Going into last weekend, the Pack had a highly-anticipated showdown with UNC provided a chance for Burns to clash with preseason ACC player of the year, Armando Bacot. Throughout the season, Bacot has been unstoppable under the basket, constantly getting rebounds and trips to the charity stripe. This was no easy task for Burns, but he was prepared for it. He showed he was up to the challenge, playing great defense against Bacot which helped him alleviate some stress on the rest of the team. Even though Bacot turned in a double-double, it was not entirely on Burns and the big man wasn’t too shabby himself, pouring in 18 of his own points against the Heels.
Over the course of the season, Burns has done more than enough to prove his worth to the Wolfpack. With a team like NC State that heavily relies on the play of its guards, having someone like Burns down low to grab rebounds and pounce on second chance points is crucial. He is able to use his size to play “bully ball,” and his fluid motion to the basket, which involves a sweet stepback consistently helps him fill up the statsheet night in, night out.
Moving forward, the Pack will certainly keep leaning on Burns to help guide the team as he continues to establish his presence in the paint. He will be a crucial piece to the Pack as it hopes to continue making a strong bid for the NCAA Tournament.
The next opportunity to see Burns in action is on Saturday, Jan. 28 when the Pack visits Wake Forest. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACC Network.