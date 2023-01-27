For the second time in just as many games, center Martin Necas scored a game-winning overtime goal that gifted the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Jan. 27.
This game kicked off a three-game home stretch for the Canes (31-9-8) and extended their win streak to four games, while the Sharks (14-25-11) lost their fourth in a row. The contest was highlighted by an electric third period with each team scoring three goals.
Carolina’s win came after an exciting battle against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 26 that also ended with a game-winning goal in overtime. Center Sebastian Aho kept up his impressive track record during all 60-plus minutes of gameplay on Friday night, racking up two goals and one assist.
The first period started off slow for both teams, but San Jose opened up scoring on a tip-in from left wing Oskar Lindblom. Soon after, though, a quick wrist shot from Canes defensemen Calvin de Hann tied up the scoring before the end of the first frame.
The second period was just like the first with the puck going back and forth on each side of the ice. The Canes’ first line couldn’t deliver on a power play opportunity as both goalies showed off their talent. Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta finished the game with an impressive .897 save percentage, and in total, six different Canes players recorded a point in the competitive matchup.
It was the third frame, however, that got the Caniacs inside PNC Arena to their feet. Aho opened up the period’s scoring spree just 17 seconds in to tie the match at 2-2. Carolina was all over the Sharks’ defense in the first five minutes, but San Jose quickly responded with two goals of its own, making it 4-2.
Aho then took matters into his own hands and scored a goal to keep the Canes within one. The Canes’ power play is still struggling with execution, but Aho was able to keep Carolina’s hopes alive with his quick goal in the third period thanks to the man-advantage.
After that, the fan-favorite Necas worked his first miracle of the night, scoring a clutch goal that tied the game at 4-4 with 11 seconds left to push the contest into overtime.
NECAS!!!!!!! We're headed to OT!!! pic.twitter.com/z9UD7wfqrr— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) January 28, 2023
Overtime was a quick ordeal as it barely took a minute for Necas to send San Jose back home with a 5-4 loss. After being snubbed for a spot in the All-Star game, the Canes’ leading goal-scorer has been showing up in the past few games, especially in overtime.
HIM pic.twitter.com/Ngl4OcBsXy— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) January 28, 2023
The Hurricanes’ next game is a highly-anticipated one as they take on the Boston Bruins in an exciting battle between the top teams in the NHL. Puck drop between these two powerhouse squads is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.