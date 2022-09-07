The 2022 season opener could have started NC State football’s season on a disastrous note. Throughout the game, ECU gained more yards, converted more third downs and had less penalties than NC State. However, several clutch defensive plays, along with some late-game luck, resulted in a Wolfpack victory.
Even with the win, the defense showed a few flaws that need to be fixed by the time conference games roll around. The Pack had several missed tackles, additionally, it was unable to sack senior East Carolina quarterback, Holton Ahlers, throughout the game. Missing tackles and failing to pressure the quarterback is typically a losing recipe.
Even with those struggles, the Wolfpack defense made big plays from the opening drive, which ended with senior defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams intercepting a pass. The defense found ways to shut down the Pirate running game and force a pair of turnovers, along with special teams, which blocked a punt that resulted in an NC State touchdown. The defense deserves plenty of credit for the Pack’s first win of the season.
Defensive Line
NC State’s defensive line wasn’t spectacular, however, it did hold the Pirate running backs in check throughout the game. Outside of a 28-yard run from Keaton Mitchell, ECU struggled to establish a running game. The Pirate running backs combined for only 59 yards on 22 carries. The defensive line left its mark on this game by walling up any holes the Pirate running backs may have found.
Despite its impressive run-stopping ability, the defensive line struggled all day to reach the quarterback. Though they pressured Ahlers, he was always a step ahead of the defense, running the ball five times for 57 yards. Everytime it looked like the defensive line was about to get home, Ahlers scrambled away. While credit is due to the ECU signal caller, it was surprising for a defensive line this talented to go the entire game without getting a sack.
The defensive line had a good day stopping the run and a poor day rushing the quarterback. Shutting down the Pirate running game was an impressive feat, but without a single sack, it’s tough to give this group a stellar grade.
Grade: C+
Linebackers
Entering the season, NC State’s linebacking core was one of the most well respected position groups in the country. Even with an early injury to redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson, this unit delivered. Like last year, junior linebacker Drake Thomas contributed in every area of the game, finishing with six tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. If the season opener was any indication, Thomas should have another excellent season.
Graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore also had a standout game. Racking up six total tackles, including one for loss, Moore was a crucial part of shutting down the Pirate running game. While he did not make a game changing play, he had a steady performance.
One surprise of the game was the emergence of junior linebacker Jaylon Scott. Filling in for Wilson, Scott led the team in total tackles with eight. With multiple linebackers that could turn pro after this season, it’s crucial for the Pack to find more talent at the linebacker position, and Scott could be one of those players that will be needed for 2023 and beyond. His breakout performance, along with Thomas and Moore’s solid outings were a large part of why NC State left Greenville with a 1-0 record.
Grade: A-
Secondary
From the start, the Wolfpack’s secondary proved to be a bright spot in this game. Baker-Williams’ early interception set an aggressive tone for the entire unit. Displaying perfect timing and positioning, Baker-Williams helped seize some early momentum for NC State. Sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle’s interception in the second quarter gave the Wolfpack an opportunity to extend its 14-7 lead.
Unfortunately, the secondary also showed some early weaknesses. Like the rest of the defense, the unit had several missed tackles, such as on the first play of the game when senior safety Tanner Ingle completely missed when attempting to tackle ECU receiver CJ Johnson. Wolfpack defensive backs missing tackles unfortunately remained a theme and could have cost the team the game.
Despite the missed tackles, it was still a good overall performance from the secondary. Sophomore cornerback Aydan White had a breakout performance with three pass breakups and a tackle for loss. Ingle also rebounded nicely over the course of the game, finishing with six total tackles. As a whole, the secondary played well and if the missed tackles get cleaned up, this could become a great unit.
Grade: B+