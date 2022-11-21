Looking to bounce back from a stunning loss, NC State’s defense did its job against the Cardinals. The team still took a 25-10 loss due to a rough offensive performance and a special teams touchdown.
The Pack has played better games on defense, but it still put up a fight in this one. Missing multiple starters, the defense held Louisville in check for most of the game. While the Cardinals moved the ball, NC State played great red zone defense, holding Louisville to a field goal on four of five trips. The defense played well enough for a win, but offensive struggles ultimately doomed the team.
Defensive Line
The defensive line has been up and down this year. This was a down night, as the defensive line struggled to create pressure and stop the run. The unit came away with no sacks, while sophomore defensive tackle Davin Vann had the group’s only quarterback hurry. The line’s inability to create big plays for the Pack allowed Louisville to drive down the field to the endzone. It also put more pressure on the linebackers and secondary.
Giving up 192 total rush yards, the defensive line failed to shut down Louisville’s running backs. Without its starting quarterback, Malik Cunningham, the Cardinals leaned on the run game throughout the game to power the offense. By the end of the game, they had 39 runs. While the line was certainly exhausted, only taking short breaks when the offense took the field, it was disappointing to see them struggle in the area that they had been so successful in this year.
Grade: C-
Linebackers
The defense missed a key player with the absence of redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson. The linebackers still played well, fighting to keep NC State in the game. Without Wilson, the group wasn’t as effective at stopping the run. However, they put their best foot forward and gave the Pack a chance to win.
Graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore had a solid outing. With eight total tackles, a quarterback hurry and 0.5 tackles for loss. Moore’s steady presence helped NC State stay in the ball game. While the team struggled in run defense, Moore showed out in that department. In a tough loss, one of the Pack’s best players continued to play well.
While Moore tore it up, junior linebacker Drake Thomas had another quality game. He didn’t have overly impressive stats compared to his typical games, but still left his mark on the field. Like Moore, Thomas’ performance was a bright spot in run defense, also doing a good job of pressuring the quarterback. Overall, Thomas was one of the Pack’s better players in this game, making plays and containing the Cardinals’ offense.
Grade: A-
Secondary
For the second straight week, the Wolfpack faced an inexperienced, backup quarterback. Once again, the team did not capitalize on a golden opportunity to make a statement. With no interceptions, the secondary failed to give the offense an extra boost, with an extra possession and potentially good field position. However, the secondary does deserve credit for holding Louisville’s quarterback, Brock Domann, to only a 48% completion percentage.
Senior safety Tanner Ingle stood out from the rest of the defensive backs. With eight total tackles, including a tackle for loss, Ingle had a strong performance. Since the defensive line struggled to slow the running game, players like Ingle were responsible for preventing Louisville from breaking off big runs. In a tough loss, Ingle’s performance helped keep the game close.
Grade: B