After inclement weather in the area delayed kickoff by nearly an hour, the North Carolina Courage took down the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 in a rain-soaked WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, August 15.
Earlier in the season, the Red Stars beat the Courage 1-0, executing a game plan perfectly to shut down the Courage’s midfield. Ahead of this game, the Courage prepared to face a three-at-the-back, but Chicago came out and the Courage had to adjust quickly.
“We thought they would play a back three,” said Courage head coach Paul Riley. “We prepared all week for back three. When we saw the lineup sheet come in an hour before kickoff, we realized it was going to be a back four. We quickly adjusted some things, but we didn't even have to adjust the press; they never played out. So we weren't able to use our press, which I think actually helped us save some legs and get into those late stages of the game when we were under a bit of pressure.”
Near the end of an end-to-end first half, the Courage were awarded a penalty after Kayla Sharples committed a hand ball in Chicago’s box. Amy Rodriguez stepped up to the spot and converted it confidently, scoring the first goal of her Courage career.
“It's such a privilege to play for this club, and let alone to score for this club,” Rodriguez said. “To get the lone goal tonight to put my team up three points, it feels really good. I have all these guys behind me to thank because they really do just raise my level up and make me a better player out there.”
Continuing the trend of improvement over the last few games, Jessica McDonald and Rodriguez linked up well together and with Debinha, who was making her first start since returning from international duty. Throughout the game, the trio looked incredibly dangerous and caused Chicago’s defense all kinds of issues.
“It's a whole different ball game,” Riley said. “We said that to A-Rod when she arrived, that the next couple of weeks are gonna be tricky until we get our true 10s back… [Debinha] makes everybody else around her play well and Havana [Solaun] was better tonight for having Debinha in there. [Denise O’Sullivan] was better for having Debinha in there. [Meredith Speck] was better for having Debinha in there. She's a massive plus and I think each time we bring a player back in they just add a little bit more quality to us and a little bit more consistency to us and we just gel a little bit better you know and I think Debinha gave us that tonight.”
Both O’Sullivan and Rodriguez spoke after the game about just how easy it is to play with Debinha and the impact she has on every game.
“It’s a forward’s dream to play with a player of Debinha’s caliber,” Rodriguez said. “For me to get to play with her out there tonight felt so good. She makes everyone around her better. Like I said it is a dream to play with Debinha. Her vision, her ability to play a final pass is just phenomenal. It’s on another level. I feel very fortunate to be able play with her.”
Debinha’s ability to find space in the midfield makes her a holding midfielder’s dream as well, as she is always available for the outlet pass.
“Her spacial recognition, her awareness, the half spaces that she gets into to provide an option for the sixes is huge,” O’Sullivan said. “It is always easy. When you look up she is there all the time in some space to get the ball.”
In addition to that trio, left back Carson Pickett and goalkeeper Casey Murphy were excellent throughout the 90. Pickett, starting for the Courage just days after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb, was, as usual, a constant source of offense down the left flank and on set pieces. Even more so than usual, Murphy was a commanding force in her box, claiming countless crosses and building out of the back well with the center backs.
With Debinha returning to the team, Angharad James dropped to the bench and Havana Solaun slid back to the No. 6 role next to O’Sullivan. Continuing her streak of fine form, Meredith Speck lined up with Debinha as the dual 10s.
The second half was more back-and-forth action, but neither side was able to find the back of the net. Murphy and Chicago keeper Emily Boyd combined for eight saves on the night, keeping two dangerous offenses at bay for the majority of the game.
The Courage will be back in action next weekend as Kansas City makes its first and only trip of the season to WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, August 21.