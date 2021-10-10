The NC State women’s tennis team finished its run at the ITA All-American Championships in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Led by the No. 27-ranked duo of graduate student Jaeda Daniel and junior Alana Smith, the Wolfpack was able to make runs in both the doubles and singles brackets this week, but ultimately not enough to advance to the last day of action.
Daniel and Smith reached the doubles semifinal on Saturday with wins over No. 11 Shiori Fukuda and Taisiya Pachkaleva from Pepperdine, Iuliia Bryzgalova and Marija Curnic from Penn State, and Miska Kadleckova and Thasaporn Naklo from Iowa State. Falling to eighth-ranked Brooke Killingsworth and Anna Brylin from Wake Forest, the Pack duo put up a fight early with a 4-0 lead to start the match, but weren’t able to follow through to the end for the win.
No. 23-ranked Smith also had a run of her own in the singles bracket, going undefeated in qualifying to ultimately fall in the second round of the main draw against No. 18 Salma Ewing out of USC. Competing against all ranked opponents, her biggest win of the weekend came against No. 11 Viktoryia Kanapatskaya from Syracuse University in the first round of the main draw which was won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.
Other names that competed for the Wolfpack in the singles bracket include Daniel and sophomores Abigail Rencheli and Sophie Abrams.
The Wolfpack will continue its fall schedule at the ITA Carolina Regional taking place in Winston Salem on Oct. 21-25.